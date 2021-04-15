BROOKVILLE — Jace Miner came out blazing and the Brookville Raiders baseball team had its bats swinging as well.
While Miner tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts against two walks, the Raiders rapped out 14 hits and ended the game in the bottom of the fifth with a walk-off 10-0 win via the 10-Run Rule Wednesday afternoon at McKinley Field.
It was Miner’s third outing so far and his longest as he went 79 pitches. The left-handed Wichita State pitching recruit had a good mix of overpower fastball and breaking ball. All that took pressure off the Raiders defense that played its first errorless game.
“We were talking about a no-error game,” Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine said. “Jace struck out 11 on 79 pitches, you can’t ask for a better outing than that. He was efficient and that was nice to see.”
Miner has struck out 20 in 9 1/3 innings over his three outings, yielding just two hits while walking six.
“It was great to see and it was nice to have him on the rubber today dealing,” Bonfardine said.
Alex Pasternak had the Beavers’ lone hit with a lead-off double in the second inning. Miner struck out the next hitter Brycen Dinkfelt with a pitch in the dirt. Rhoades threw down to second and wound up getting Pasternak in a rundown. Miner then struck out the side.
In the fourth, Dinkfelt hit a long fly to left and Kessler pulled in the catch as he ran against the fence for the second out with a runner on base on a leadoff walk.
With Miner dominating on the mound and the Raiders playing good defense, the Raiders went to work at the plate, batting around in the second inning. Bryce Rafferty led off with a single and with one out, Jamison Rhoades doubled off the left-center field fence to plate Rafferty. Rhoades stole third and scored when Carter Kessler reached on an infield error.
A Caylor single, a second Beavers error and a Miner infield single scored Kessler to make it 3-0.
In the fourth, Geer doubled in Caylor and Rafferty singled in Palmer and Geer to put the Raiders up 6-0.
In the bottom of the fifth, six of seven Raiders reached base against the Beavers’ second pitcher Michael Orzechowski. Walks to Rhoades and Kessler followed by Caylor’s misplayed infield popup that wound up a single. Carson Weaver singled in Rhoades, Miner’s sacrifice fly drove home Kessler, Palmer singled in Caylor and Geer ended the game with a double to deep center against a drawn-in outfield.
“We had a pile of good at-bats today, a lot of guys with two or more hits,” Bonfardine said. “We came out aggressive, worked the count and found the pitch we liked and drove it into the gaps. It was really nice to see.”
Next up for the now 4-3 Raiders is a trip to Clarion-Limestone Friday. DuBois (4-3) visits Williamsport Saturday.