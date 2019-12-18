BROOKVILLE — He’s not easily impressed, but not shy about praising his team when it’s deserved. Brookville Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer won his 249th career dual meet Tuesday night, and he definitely was smiling afterward.
Winning eight of 10 bouts on the mat while trading two forfeits with visiting Redbank Valley, the Raiders turned in a convincing 51-18 rout of the Bulldogs on a night when the Raiders unveiled the state championship banner of their senior heavyweight Colby Whitehill.
By the time Whitehill got to the mat and pinned yet another opponent — 11-0 with eight pins so far this year and 103 wins after reaching the century milestone at the King of the Mountain Tournament over the weekend — the night was decided as the Raiders were up 45-12 with two bouts left.
“It’s probably the best we’ve wrestled to this point, as a group, even though it’s early,” Klepfer said. “It was a good night for us and the program needed it. It’s been a rough six weeks and to come out like this and our first home match of the year and have a packed house like we did. it’s good to see them perform well.
“They really couldn’t have performed too much better as a group. I can’t think of any matches where we maybe could have done a little better. We just were pretty darn good tonight as a group. Once we get to full strength, I think will be even better.”
The Raiders have been forfeiting twice and this time around it was at 106 and 152 pounds where they stayed away from the Bulldogs’ Clarion University recruit Ethan Wiant at 152. The Bulldogs, who weighed in 21 wrestlers, gave two back at 126 to the Raiders’ state qualifier Owen Reinsel and Wyatt Kulik at 160.
“I thought at the end of the dual, it could come down to one or two matches going the other way and we possibly could have lost,” Klepfer said.
But nothing went wrong pretty much as the Raiders really set the tone for the night when Josh Popson took on 113-pounder Trenten Rupp, who bumped up to 132 when the Bulldogs forfeited to Reinsel.
Rupp took Popson down twice and gave up an escape to start the bout for a 4-1 lead, but Popson reversed Rupp before the end of the first, escaped and took Rupp down in the second for a 6-4 lead, then traded a takedown and reversal and led 8-6 late in the third period. From there, Popson reversed Rupp with 32 seconds left to secure a huge 10-6 win.
Popson was 10-17 last year.
“Josh puts in a lot of work,” said Klepfer of Popson who won the Clint Puller Memorial Award for the match. “He puts in a ton of work in the offseason, both in the spring and the fall. And he’s a competitor. He’s always, even last year where he was outclassed quite a bit, going out there and trying to score points.
“He was just in better shape tonight, I thought. It was very hot and I felt like he was the aggressor. It’s just kind of a stepping stone for him though. We’ve talked a lot where he’s got goals and he puts the work in to reach them.”
The win put the Raiders up 18-0 after four bouts. Cayden Walter decisioned the Bulldogs’ Ridge Cook 6-1 in the opener at 113 and Brayden Kunselman pinned Alex Carlson in 26 seconds at 120 before the Reinsel forfeit win.
The Bulldogs notched back-to-back wins at 138 and 145, but couldn’t get any bonus points as Dalton Bish downed Coyha Brown 7-1 at 138 and Kris Shaffer blanked Parker Shaffer 4-0 at 145 to make it 18-6.
The Raiders forfeited to Wiant at 152 and the Bulldogs gave up six to Wyatt Kulik at 160 to put the score at 24-12, but the Raiders scored bonus points in the next five bouts with three pins and a technical fall to put things away.
“Nothing worked for us tonight, everything worked for them and they wrestled good and we wrestled bad and that’s about all you can say about it,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “We didn’t want Ethan to get a forfeit, so we kind of made it work like that but then we had to just keep forfeiting, so we could get the same matchups we had. None of them worked out anyway, so it didn’t matter.”
Wyatt Griffin scored a 15-0 technical fall over Noah Anderson at 170, Jackson Zimmerman needed 23 seconds to pin Coltin Bartley at 182 and in one of the better matchups of the night, Elliot Park majored Hudson Martz, 12-3, at 195.
“We thought it would be a dogfight type of match and Elliot, he’s one of those kids who can score from a lot of different positions,” Klepfer said. “He’s got a pretty wide skill set, and that was the difference. The game plan was to stay out of his strong positions which is upper body on his feet. He likes to throw people. So we just talked about it and said we’re going to attack legs and take stay out of a strong positions and that’s what he did.”
The other matchup to watch that could’ve happened did at 220 where Aiden Gardner bumped up to 220 for the Bulldogs to face Nathan Taylor. Gardner majored Taylor 10-1 last year in their dual matchup at 195.
This time around, a bigger Taylor dominated Gardner, put him to his back and pinned him in 62 seconds.
“That’s a big win, but again that’s the same thing I said about Popson. Nathan Taylor put in a tremendous amount of work in the offseason wrestling, up through July,” said Klepfer. “And I think that was the difference tonight for him and truthfully the whole year to this point he’s put together some nice wins and now he’s just a man on a mission and he knows what he wants this year and he’s wrestled with confidence, finally, for the first time in his career. And there’s only upside for him. I like the direction.”
Whitehill made short work of Kobe Bonanno at heavyweight, finishing the final bout on the mat in 1:23.
“He’s a pretty special athlete,” Klepfer said. “You don’t get too many of those to come through your program. Some don’t get any like that. I’ll say it again. He’s on a mission, he wants to be the best and these are all just kind of steps forward.”
The Bulldogs got their other six points from Cole Bish, who won by forfeit at 106 to end the night.
The Raiders (6-0) head to Falconer, N.Y., for a dual meet Friday night. The Bulldogs host their Christmas Duals Saturday.