BROOKVILLE — Taking advantage of six forfeit wins, the Brookville Raiders breezed to a 63-9 win over visiting Clarion Tuesday night.
Most important was the Raiders having some of their backups notch some varsity wins as Baily Miller stepped into the lineup such as at heavyweight for Nathan Taylor and won a 4-2 decision.
Coming off a 1-1 finish at last weekend’s Millionaire Duals, Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer was happy to be able to see some action from his backups and some positive results from others.
“I was happy to get some competition as we wind down to districts,” Klepfer said. “I think they’re in the same boat without a lot of matches. They came in short-staffed and we found an opportunity to get some of our other guys in the lineup and it worked out pretty well.”
The Raiders (9-5) host Derry Area Thursday and visit Curwensville to wrap up their dual meet schedule with the district tournament set for Feb. 19-20.
Miller started the night with his 4-2 decision of Joshua Beal at heavyweight. The two were tied at 2-2 before Miller got a penalty point on a Beal interlocking violation in the third and then escaped to set the final.
“Baily is really starting to come along. He’s packed behind one of the top heavyweights in the state and doesn’t get too many chances to get out there, but I was happy with the way he wrestled,” Klepfer said.
Six straight forfeit wins from 106 through 138 set up Josh Popson’s second-period pin of Ashton Rex at 145.
At 152, Coyha Brown decked Breckin Rex with one second left in the second period to make it 51-0.
“I thought Coyha put together his best match of the year,” Klepfer said. “In all positions, I thought he wrestled really solid.”
Clarion’s lone win came at 172 when Cutter Boggess pinned Hayden Kramer in the first period.
The Raiders and Bobcats split the final two bouts on the mat. Ganen Cyphert pinned Chesney Boggess in 37 seconds at 189 before the Bobcats picked up a win at 215 when Logan Edmonds scored two backpoints in the waning seconds for an 11-10 decision over the Raiders’ Hunter Greeley.
The Raiders’ Porter Kahle picked up a win in an exhibition match at heavyweight