BROOKVILLE — Playing Kane for the second time in less than a week, the Brookville Raiders soccer team made it a season sweep of the Wolves with a 3-2 win Thursday afternoon.
Logan Oakes, Hayden Kramer and Zakk Wolfe scored goals for the Raiders, who improved to 4-11 going into Saturday’s home game with St. Marys starting at 10 a.m. Of those three, two were set pieces.
Garner McMaster set up Logan Oakes less then three minutes into regulation for the first game and Wolfe’s corner kick to Hayden Kramer made it 2-0 by the 18:49 mark of the first half.
“Honestly, the last four matches we’ve had with them have been decided by one goal and a set piece decided all of our wins,” Raiders head coach Dave Reitz said. “That’s one thing we definitely worked on and I’m glad we worked on it in the offseason, because we’ve scored a lot of goals off set pieces and corner kicks this year.
“Last year, we had two goals on corner kicks and this year we’ve had goals nearly every match from a corner kick or a set piece this year.”
Kane made things interesting in the second half, cutting Brookville’s lead to 2-1 when Josh Greville put in a feed from Ben Westerburg just 46 seconds into the half.
But the Raiders went up 3-1 at the 12:22 mark when Justin Vander Kelen was fouled just outside the box from about 22 yards out. Wolfe put in the direct kick into the left corner for what turned out to be the deciding goal.
“We’ve gone to him. He’s No. 1 on our corner kids and takes all of our PKs if he’s on the field and all of our free kicks inside the 30 are his,” Reitz said of Wolfe. “It’s because of the way he can place the ball and he puts it where he needs to be. Even on the free kick that was the game-winner, I was yakking, but he didn’t need my help. He could see that the goalkeeper was off his line and there was no way he was going to be able to come near post and he played it there.”
Kane’s second goal came less than three minutes later when John Feikls scored off a pass from Keyden Miller.
Brookville outshot Kane, 9-8. Raiders goalkeeper Darius Sorbin stopped six shots.