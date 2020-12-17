TRANSFER — In the previous 19 meetings with the powerful Reynolds wrestling team, the Brookville Raiders had home mat advantage in 18 matchups. The exception was their dramatic 29-27 win in the PIAA Dual Meet semifinals in Hershey on the way to a state title in 2016.
Last Friday’s trip to Reynolds, thrown together at the last minute to beat the Friday night deadline for the suspension of PIAA winter season, was the first-ever for the Raiders.
“I had never been in the gym, and that’s crazy,” said Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer.
And keeping with the craziness of 2020, Brookville managed to nearly knock off the four-time defending champions, but returning state qualifier Kane Kettering’s 10-2 major decision over Brecken Cieleski sealed up a 35-31 win.
Considering Brookville forfeited bouts at 145 and 152 pounds and had three wrestlers making varsity debuts — a fourth, the sophomore Cieleski was on the varsity mat for just the third time — the final score let alone almost winning was remarkable.
And had there been anyone in the gym other than the teams and a small handful of fans, well, one can figure out the likely noise level.
“I can’t even imagine if you filled up the place with fans and the electricity that would’ve been in the gym because it was back and forth,” Klepfer said. “There were some pins and a couple of really close bouts. It would’ve been a great atmosphere for our kids.”
The Raiders made up for giving up 12 points in two forfeits for pinning Reynolds a whopping four times — Jackson Zimmerman, Bryce Rafferty and Nathan Taylor in the upper weights and Josh Popson at 138 to start the match.
“I thought going in we could win, on a really great day, seven bouts but thought five was more realistic,” Klepfer said. “And I wasn’t really thinking we were going to get pins in a couple of those five. I thought Jackson and Josh were bouts we could win, but they got pins. And Bryce too, I felt really good about him going out and getting a pin there.”
Popson got the Raiders started with his pin of Camren Klenke at 138 before the Raiders had to forfeit to Reynolds’ Dreyvin Livingston and Alex Ischo at 145 and 152. Not only gave Reynolds 12 easy points, but allowed the D10 Raiders to bump up two-time state medalist (fifth last year) Kaeden Berger to 160 where he majored Wyatt Griffin 8-0 for a 16-6 Reynolds lead.
But Klepfer began to stir, realizing his team had a chance after Zimmerman’s big effort and pin of senior Jordan DeCarmen at 172. Zimmerman, a sophomore, had last year cut short due to an injury and he opened strong.
Then after returning medalist Cole Toy pinned Caden Marshall in his varsity debut at 189, Brookville scored its last two pins with Rafferty over Mitchell Mason at 215 and then Taylor at heavyweight. Taylor, a fourth-place medalist at 220 last year, pinned returning state qualifier Guy Rocco John-Daniello at heavyweight.
“I really wasn’t thinking pins with some of those guys,” Klepfer said. “I thought Jackson and Popson were toss-up bouts and I thought they could win, but they got pins and the same for Bryce at 215, so there are nine extra points right there.”
Taylor’s pin put the Raiders up for the first time at 24-22. Then back to the lightweights in what turned out to be a key win for Reynolds, it was Logan Hammerschmidt outgunning Raiders freshman Jared Popson, 10-7. It was also the younger Popson’s varsity debut and the score was 5-0 after one period before Popson cut it to 7-4 after two before coming up short in the third.
Reynolds led again at 24-24 before the teams traded the final four bouts, three of them won by returning state medalists. Brookville’s Cayden Walter had his hands full at 113 against Chase Bell, but his second-period escape and third-period rideout preserved a 1-0 win.
Reynolds’ Gary Steen pinned Raiders’ freshman Antonio Thornton, who was also making his varsity debut, before another Raiders medalist Owen Reinsel majored Reynolds’ Liam Foore 10-0 at 126 to set up the final bout.
Cieleski fell 10-2 to Kettering to set the final score.
Openers usually aren’t as intense, but considering the nature and possible urgency of getting at least something in before the shutdown, Klepfer was more than happy with the results, despite a big missed opportunity to end Reynolds’ 60-match winning streak.
“We were just happy to wrestle,” Klepfer said. “We didn’t care who it was and it was really, really cool that we were able to have both athletic directors to be able to pull it off and set it up on such short notice,” Klepfer said. “We put it on the line at the very beginning of the season and it worked out good. We weren’t at full strength but I told the guys even before the whistle blew that at this time of year, especially going into a break down, I’m looking for the effort. Give me three periods of effort, every single kid.
“Truthfully, that’s what we got. It worked out pretty good. I know we didn’t get the win, but I think our team learned a lot about themselves.”
NOTES: Neither team wore masks as their safety plans have allowed for that move. … Last Saturday, Brookville was scheduled to wrestle at the Greenville Duals while Reynolds was supposed to go to the Fort LeBoeuf Duals. … It was the first time that the Raiders … and Raiders had ever met at Reynolds. The D10 Raiders have been an annual foe for the D9 Raiders at Brookville’s Ultimate Duals in January since the late 1990s, but never met in a dual meet in Mercer County. … Reynolds was originally scheduled to visit Brookville on Dec. 19 since it wasn’t coming to the Duals this year due to scheduling restrictions set up before the season due to COVID-19 concerns. … Reynolds upped its series lead against Brookville to 14-5. They didn’t wrestle last year due to a weather-related postponement of the Ultimate Duals. It was just the sixth time since 1997 that the teams hadn’t met on the mat. The Raiders’ 2016 PIAA semifinal win capped a four-match winning streak against Reynolds. Five of the last nine meetings have been decided by six points or less. … Four junior varsity bouts were wrestled last Friday. Thornton won his bout, 6-4, over Rob Hetrick while Coyha Brown, Hayden Kramer and Hunter Greeley all lost bouts. … The Raiders will now head to the Greenville Duals on Jan. 9 and host the Ultimate Duals Jan. 23. Reynolds will not be attending that event due to D10-only travel that was mandated for them before the season started.
STATE RANKINGS — The first state wrestling rankings of the season were published by papowerwrestling.com. It’s a very informative pay site that’s now under the ROKFIN umbrella.
As far as District 9 wrestlers go, nine of the 20 Class 2A wresters ranked hail from either Johnsonburg or Brookville. The Rams have five with Nolan Shaffer (No. 21) at 132 pounds, Dalton Stahli (No. 15) at 145, Kaden Dennis (No. 12) at 152, Aiden Zimmerman (No. 13) at 160 and Cole Casilio (No. 9) at 172.
The Raiders have four with Cayden Walter (No. 4) at 113, Owen Reinsel (No. 4) at 126, Kris Shaffer (No. 25) at 145 and Nathan Taylor (No. 2) at heavyweight.
Other area wrestlers ranked: Brockway’s Mark Palmer (No. 24) at 138, Noah Bash (No. 15) at 189 and Gavin Thompson (No. 23) at heavyweight.
Redbank Valley: Cole Bish (No. 7) at 106, Aidan Gardner (No. 22) at 215 and Kobe Bonanno (No. 14) at heavyweight.
Ridgway: Jacob Kunselman (No. 24) at heavyweight.
Other Class 2A ranked wrestlers include Kane’s Alex Bechakas (No. 22) at 126, Port Allegany’s Chase Weimer (No. 24) and Braedon Johnson (No. 10) at 132 and 138, and Sheffield’s Ethan Finch (No. 3) at 189.
Just three Class 3A wrestlers are ranked in the top 25 at the outset — Clearfield’s Mark McGonigal (No. 10) at 172, DuBois’ Garrett Starr (No. 20) at 189 and Cranberry’s Brayden Crocker (No. 11) at heavyweight.