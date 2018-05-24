BROOKVILLE — The anticipated pitching showdown in the District 9 Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday afternoon at McKinley Field didn’t come to fruition as the Brookville Raiders advanced to today’s semifinal round with a 5-1 win over Curwensville.
The third-seeded and defending champion Raiders (10-8) got a complete game gem from sophomore right-hander Aaron Park, who tossed a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts and just one walk.
Next up for the Raiders today also at McKinley Field at 4 p.m. are the seventh-seeded Brockway Rovers, who knocked off No. 2 seed Coudersport, 8-6, on the road Wednesday.
It’ll be the third matchup between the Raiders and Rovers in 11 days. The Raiders swept two hard-fough back-to-back home and away games, 6-5 and 2-1 in nine innings on May 11 and 14. They also met three times last year with the Raiders winning all three, including 2-0 in the D9 title game.
“I’m pretty sure they probably wanted to play us,” Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry said. “We beat them three times last year and twice this year, so I feel there probably thinking it has to even up at some point, but we’re a confident group and we’ll see what happens.”
Against Curwensville, the Raiders dealt Tide ace left-hander Bryce Timko his first loss of the year. Timko, who was 6-0 with a 0.44 earned run average and had allowed just four runs in 47 2/3 innings going into Wednesday, didn’t have it against the Raiders and walked seven while giving up four hits with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.
The Raiders left the bases loaded in the first inning, but worked Timko for a whopping 35 pitches and that set the tone. His pitch count ballooned to 71 after three innings, although the Raiders had just one run on Seth Dunkle’s one-out double in the second inning.
“He’s been great all year and just didn’t have it today to start with, but I have nothing but praise for the kid. I’ve had him for four years. He’s a great kid,” Tide head coach Tom Harzinski said.
In the fourth, the Raiders chased Timko after 96 pitches. The Raiders only had two hits in the three-run inning, but they were big. After a misplayed popup but the Raiders’ leadoff batter on, Chase Palmer pushed a bunt past Timko to get things going.
Brady Caylor followed with another bunt, but pinch-runner Adam Mackins beat Timko’s forceout throw to third and the bses were loaded.
Timko was close to working out of the jam, getting Dunkle to ground into a forceout at home, but Timko uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Palmer to score and after an intentional walk to Aaron Park and flyout by Tanner LaBenne, Dane Lyle ripped a bad-hop single past third base to make it 4-0.
The Raiders made it 5-0 in the fifth on Caylor’s one-out single that plated Trenton Gilhousen, who led off with a double.
That was more than enough for Park, who took a two-hit shutout into the seventh before the Tide scored an unearned run. Timko singled in his first two at-bats, then reached on an error in the seventh and scored on Christian Bakaysa’s groundout. Jake McCracken and Zach Brewer each singled in the inning to set up the unearned run.
“We kind of figured it’d be a good game with one, two or three runs tops, but Aaron wasn’t really threatened until the seventh and he was probably a little bit tired,” Ferry said. “He looked fully in control. He’s looked real good in other games and people put good swings on him, but there weren’t a lot of good swings on him today.”
The Tide finished the season 10-9. Harzinski thanked his departing seniors — Timko, Zach Brewer and Josh Terry — for their four seasons with the program.
