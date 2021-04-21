BROOKVILLE — In what wasn’t the prettiest games to watch as the temperature at windy McKinley Field dipped colder, the Brookville Raiders baseball team once again posted a double-figure run output in a 15-11 win over Elk County Catholic Tuesday afternoon.
The Raiders, who won their third straight to improve to 6-3, put up a game of 10 or more runs for the seventh time already and six of those have been wins.
Against the now 1-6 Crusaders, the Raiders led 14-3 after three innings and were one hit away from enacting the 10-Run Rule at 15-6 in the bottom of the fifth, but instead had to witstand a Crusaders rally that saw them score eight runs in their final three at-bats.
In all, the Raiders banged out 10 of their 11 hits in the first three innings while stealing nine bases and advancing on a whopping 10 wild pitches thrown by ECC pitchers.
The Raiders scored six runs from third base on ECC wild pitches.
Jace Miner singled three times, Chase Palmer and Hunter Geer hit back-to-back triples in the Raiders’ eight-run third inning with Geer finishing with two hits. Bryce Rafferty had two hits with a double and Carson Weaver doubled in two runs. Carter Kessler reached four times, one on a single and three times on errors and scored four runs.
On the mound Palmer went 4 2/3 innings before running out of pitches via the PIAA pitch count rule. He allowed five hits while striking out eight and walking two, retiring seven straight at one point before David Anderson ripped a solo homer over the left-field fence to lead off the top of the fifth.
Anderson helped spark the ECC uprising late and finished 4-for-4 with two runs batted in. He singled and scored in the sixth inning and doubled in a run and scored in the seventh.
Tommy Slay singled three times and drove in three runs. Dominic Zambonini singled twice and Joey Geci also had two hits, including a double.
Bay Harper and Bryce Weaver finished out the final 2 1/3 innings for the Raiders on the mound. Weaver struck out Jordan DePrator with a runner at third to end the game.
Next up for the Raiders is St. Marys at home Friday. Today’s game at home with Clearfield is postponed to May 11.
Elk County travels to Cameron County on Thursday.
St. Marys 4,
Williamsport 3
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys baseball team used a late run and strong start by Charlie Coudriet to upend visiting Williamsport, 4-3, Tuesday afternoon at Berwind Park to end a two-game losing skid.
After a quiet top of the first, St. Marys (2-4) grabbed control of the game with a three-run bottom of the first.
Conner Bressler got things started with a one-out walk and hustled around to third on a double by Conner Straub. Bressler then scored on a balk call during an at-bat that saw Garret Bauer walk.
Logan Bauer followed with a single that plated Bressler, while Garret Bauer came home a couple batters later on a Kaden Snelick single to make it 3-0.
Coudriet made that lead stand up for most of the game. The Dutchman righty took a shutout into the fifth before the Millionaires plated three runs with two outs to tie the game. Dallas Griess had a 2-run triple in the frame.
Couriet stayed the course though and rebounded with a scoreless sixth before his offense gave him the lead back into the bottom half of the inning.
Mitchell Reiter singled with one out to start a rally, while a two-out single by Coudriet put runners on the corners. Reiter then scored on a wild pitch to put St. Marys back on top 4-3.
Coudriet went back out for the seventh and retired the first two batters he faced before hitting the 100-pitch limit. Alex Vollmer came on in relief and quickly got Griess to ground out to end the game and earn the save.
Coudriet allowed the three runs, all earned, on seven hits while triking out eight and walking two in 6 2/3 innings of work to get the win.
Logan Bauer was the lone Dutchman to have two hits in the win, while Griess, Braedon Mazzante and Owen Berry all had two hits for Williamsport.
St. Marys travels to Brookville on Friday.
ST. MARYS 4,
WILLIAMSPORT 3
Score by Innings
Williamsport 000 030 0 — 3
St. Marys 300 001 x — 4
Williamsport—3
Joseph Signor 4000, Xavier Taylor 3100, Dallas Griess 4122, Braeden Mazzente 3021, Deacon Brown 3010, Owen Berry 3020, Derek Gehr 3000, Thomas Aversa 2100, Atreyu Murray 3000, Elijah Frierson 0000. Totals: 28-3-7-3.
St. Marys—4
Charlie Coudriet 4010, Connor Bressler 2110, Conner Straub 3110, Garret Bauer 3100, Logan Bauer 3021, Logna Mosier 1000, Tony Lewis 1000, Kaden Snelick 2011, Mitchell Reiter 3110, Michael Fitzgerald 3010, Conners Bullers 0000, Alex Vollmer 0000. Totals: 25-4-8-2.
Errors: Williamsport 0, St. Marys 0. LOB: Williamsport 6, St. Marys 9. 2B: Straub. Fitzgerald. 3B: Griess 2. HBP: Snelick (by Frierson).
Pitching
Williamsport: Elijah Freierson-4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Joseph Signor-2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
St. Marys: Charlie Coudriet-6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO; Alex Vollmer-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Charlie Coudriet. Losing pitcher: Signor. Save: Vollmer.
Kane 3,
Brockway 2
KANE — The Brockway baseball team lost in heartbreaking fashion Tuesday as host Kane scored three late runs, including one in the bottom of the seventh, to beat the Rovers in walk-off fashion, 3-2.
Brockway faced the Wolves Carson Whiteman, who no hit the Rovers in their season opener (11-0 Kane win). Whiteman was nearly as dominant Tuesday but still looked to be on the hook for a loss as the Rovers led 2-0 into the sixth inning.
Brockway scored both those runs in the fourth on an Ezra Swanson RBI single and a Kane error.
Swanson tossed five scoreless innings before Kane finally got to him for a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the score. Swanson eventually gave way to Marcus Copelli, who got the Rovers out of the inning with the score even at 2-2.
Brockway tried to make some noise in the top of the seventh vs. Whiteman as Dylan bash reached on a leadoff error and Conner Ford singled. However, Whiteman struck out the ensuing three batters.
The Wolves then won the game in the bottom of the seventh.
Luke Ely led off with a single against Copelli, then Harley Morris reached on a bunt single. Andrew Jekielek made it three hits in a row as his single brought home Ely to win the game.
Whiteman wound up the winner after gong the distance. He allowed the two earned run on three hits while striking out 14. He has 27 Ks vs. the Rovers in two games while allowing just the two runs and three hits.
Brockway (1-6) travels to Curwensville on Thursday.
KANE 3,
BROCKWAY 2
Score by Innings
Brockway 000 200 0 — 2
Kane 000 002 1 — 3
Brockway—2
Ben Glasl 2100, Matthew Brubaker 3000, Ezra Swanson 3110, Daniel Shugarts 3011, Dylan Bash 3000, Conner Ford 3010, Lance Fitzgerald 3000, Andrew Brubaker 3000, Marcus Bennett 3000, Marcus Copelli 0000, Garret Park 0000. Totals: 26-2-3-1.
Kane—3
Harley Morris 4010, Andrew Jekielek 4121, Carson Whiteman 2100, Curtis Barner 3010, Bobby Rumcik 2001, Reese Novosel 3000, Justin Peterson 3001, Bryce Bizzak 1000, Landon Darr 2010, Jacob Costanzo 2010, Lule Ely 1110. Totals: 27-3-7-3.
Errors: Brockway 2, Kane 3. LOB: Brockway 4, Kane 6.
Pitching
Brockway: Ezra Swanson-5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Marcus Copelli-1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Kane: Carson Whiteman-7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 14 SO.
Winning pitcher: Whiteman. Losing pitcher: Copelli.