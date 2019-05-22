DuBOIS — As hard as it’s been of late for the Brookville Raiders baseball team, there wasn’t anyone on the coaching staff all that comfortable a couple innings into Wednesday night’s District 9 Class 3A Championship game against Kane at Showers Field.
Trailing 2-1 going into the third inning after watching Ty Stahli hit a towering two-out, two-run home run off Aaron Park in the first inning, the Raiders turned the game into a rout.
Scoring 10 runs in the third after sending 13 batters to the plate, then enacting the 15-Run Rule with six more runs in the bottom of the fourth, the Raiders captured their second title in three years.
However, it doesn’t get the Raiders (11-8) to the state playoffs, just one step closer. They’ll meet District 5 champion Bedford in a Sub-Regional final next Wednesday in Punxsutawney to determine who gets a state playoff berth. The PIAA playoffs open June 3.
Coincidentally, Bedford also scored 17 runs to advance in a 17-12 slugfest over Chestnut Ridge on Tuesday.
“I expect to see a good team and I hope the enthusiasm we had tonight, that we can take it to Punxsutawney next week and the better ball club will come on top,” said Bonfardine, who was an assistant on the 2017 team that advanced to the state semifinals in Class AA and played on the previous D9 title to that in 2012 as a junior. “Hopefully that’ll be us.”
The Raiders came into Wednesday losers in five of their last six games, scoring 11 runs on those five losses.
“The biggest struggle we’ve had the last few games is getting guys across the plate,” Bonfardine said. “Tonight, we did a great job doing that with 17 runs in 4 innings. It was nice to see the guys passing the torch to the next guy in line and crossing the plate.”
Seth Dunkle led the Raiders’ 13-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with a double and home run with five runs batted in. He got the Raiders on the board with his leadoff solo shot in the bottom of the first, a high-arcing fly ball that bounced off the roof beyond the left-field fence.
Jace Miner, Park and Tanner LaBenne each had two hits. They all helped get things going in the Raiders’ big third inning. LaBenne hit the first of two doubles in the inning to score Brady Caylor, whose misplayed grounder to short allowed Park to score after he doubled to start the inning.
Then with two outs, Kane starter Stahli walked two batters and was replaced by Austin Jordan, who couldn’t get out of the inning either as six straight Raiders reached.
Dunkle singled in two runs as did Park after a Miner walk. Cole LaBenne and Caylor singled in runs and Tanner LaBenne’s second double pushed home two more runs.
And the rout was on.
“We’ve struggled with runners on base and we’ve focused the last two days in practice was working through different situations and putting them in that to get guys across the plate,” Bonfardine said. “We needed to believe deep down we have what it takes to be in states. I think we have a better ball club than we had two years ago when we went to the semifinals. I’m looking forward to the journey we have left.”
Then in the fourth, 11 batters reached the plate. Dunkle doubled home two more runs. Two infield errors helped extend the inning and allow Hunter Geer to single home two runs to finish things off via the 15-Run Rule.
Park threw 62 pitches in his four innings and wasn’t going to go out for the fifth inning if the game was extended. He gave up just the blast to Stahli as the only hit while striking out seven and walking one with a hit batter.
“He made one mistake … that might have been a 1-1 count pitch,” Bonfardine said of the Stahli homer that sailed high over the wall in left-center just to the right of the building. He’s looking fastball. We probably should’ve mixed some speed with him, but all-in-all, Aaron threw 62 pitches and was completely lights out.”