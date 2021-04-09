BROOKVILLE — From a frustrating 3-1 loss at St. Marys Wednesday to whatever you call it in its home opener Thursday afternoon, the Brookville Raiders got back over the .500 mark and evened their record in walk-off games to 1-1.
Trailing 7-3 going into the bottom of the sixth and 9-6 in their final at-bat in the seventh, the Raiders scored seven runs in their final two trips to the plate including four runs with one out in the seventh to pull out an unlikely 10-9 win over the visiting Punxsutawney Chucks at McKinley Field.
Sophomore Carson Weaver delivered the game-winning hit. His single up the middle with the bases loaded and one out drove home Hunter Geer to tie the game, but when the ball glanced off Chucks centerfielder Zeke Bennett, Hunter Roney galloped home from second to win it.
“I went out there focusing on a fastball and wanted to strike early and I got it,” said Weaver. “It was a little low and I drove it to center.”
It was the fifth hit of the inning for the Raiders, who had six through the first six innings against Chucks pitchers Isaac London and Carter Savage. In Wednesday’s loss at St. Marys, the Raiders managed just six hits overall.
For Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine, it was a nerve-wracking present on what was his 26th birthday. He was roughed up by his players with cupcakes to the face after the win.
“It’s cool and all fun and I appreciate it too,” Bonfardine smiled about coming up short on the cupcake war after his team improved to 3-2. “That was a heck of a game, the story of our season so far, roller-coaster games. There were a lot of ups and downs, some errors we’d like to get back and have another go at. We just had a lot of players who were mixed in to different positions they haven’t practiced much at so that’s partly on the coaching staff.”
But that’s where they were going into the seventh against Chucks reliever Peyton Hetrick trailing by three runs. Jace Miner, Chase Palmer and Geer all singled to start the inning, Geer’s single driving in Miner. Then Roney singled to right on a hit-and-run play, pushing Geer to third.
The Chucks (1-2) walked Bryce Rafferty intentionally to load the bases and Hetrick struck out Jamison Rhoades for the first out before Weaver delivered the final hit of the night.
“(London and Savage) were mixing speeds, keeping us on our toes and being able to get fooled and we were stuck with having to push the ball to the other side of the field and we were able to fight it off to get another pitch,” Bonfardine said. “It was a job well done by us to get those long counts and rack up the pitch count and be able to get the ball through the infield and into the outfield.”
The Chucks scored twice in the third inning off Raiders starter Jace Miner, one of them unearned. Miner threw 56 pitches in his three innings of work — six strikeouts two walks and one hit allowed — and left with a 3-2 lead after the Raiders put up three in the bottom of the third of the Chucks’ London.
Miner doubled Owen Caylor, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning, to third with one out and Palmer singled both of them in. Palmer stole second and went to third on a groundout before Roney singled him in with two outs.
While the Raiders went scoreless until the sixth, the Chucks re-took the lead and built on it. They scored twice off reliever Bay Harper in the fourth. Palmer relieved Harper and threw a scoreless fifth before Rhoades took over in the sixth.
The Chucks touched up Rhoades for five runs in the sixth and the seventh, the two runs in th top of the seventh putting it at 9-6 after the Raiders scored three in the bottom of the sixth to get within a run. Carter Savage doubled with one out and Zach Dinger singled in Savage’s pinch-runner Graham Lott and then scored from third a few batters later on a Rhoades balk.
In the sixth, the Chucks got RBI singles from Hetrick and pinch-hitter Jake Henretta.
The Raiders’ three-run sixth saw Rhoades’ singling in Roney with one out, then a costly throwing error on a ground ball to third allowed Rafferty and Rhoades to score when the ball got away just far enough from first baseman Kameron Falgout.
That set up a wild finish for the Raiders, who lost their season-opener in Butler to Karns City in a 12-11 walk-off.
The Raiders face Elizabeth Forward on Saturday at Showers Field in DuBois at 11 a.m.
BROOKVILLE 10,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 9
Score By Innings
Punxsy 002 203 2 - 9
Brookville 003 003 4 - 10
Winning run scored with one out
Punxsutawney –9
Isaac London p-3b 4011, Josh Tyger 2b 4111, Ashton Stonbreaker c 3000, Carter Savage 1b-p-1b 4010, Graham Lott cr 0100, Dakota Long dh 3010, Zach Dinger pr-rf 1211, Alex Philips lf 2100, Peyton Hetrick ss-p 2111, Kameron Falgout 3b-1b 2100, Jake Henretta ph 1111, Zeke Bennett cf 2111. Totals: 28-9-8-6.
Brookville –10
Jace Miner p-1b 3220, Chase Palmer ss-p-ss 4222, Hunter Geer cf 4111, Hunter Roney 2b-ss-3b 4232, Bryce Rafferty 1b-rf 3110, Jamison Rhoades c-3b-p 4111, Carson Weaver 3b-c 4011, Owen Caylor dh 2100, Bay Harper lf-p-lf 0000, Carter Kessler rf-2b 3000. Totals: 31-10-11-7.
Error: Brookville 3, Punxsutawney 3. DP: Brookville. LOB: Brookville 5, Punxsutawney 5. 2B: Miner, Savage. SAC: Tyger. SB: Palmer, London, Tyger, Phillips, Bennett. HBP: Caylor (by London), Falgout (by Harper).
Pitching
Punxsutawney: London 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Savage 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Hetrick 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Brookville: Miner 3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO; Harper 1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Palmer 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Rhoades 2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Rhoades. Losing pitcher: Hetrick.