BROOKVILLE — Needing a win, the Brookville Raiders soccer team got one.
It wasn’t easy.
And, it was getting dark.
Finishing in the gloamin with two goals in the final three minutes of the game after blowing a 2-0 lead late as well, the Raiders grinded out a 4-2 win over Forest Area.
They’re now 1-5 going into today’s home game with DuBois Central Catholic.
“The win is good for the team for sure,” Raiders coach Dave Reitz said. “It was closer than what the statistics would say, but we’re still hitting the bottom of that ketchup bottle and finally it started to open up here a little bit. We changed some things up and some formations and the kids are reacting to it really well. All in all, it was positive.”
With the Raiders up 2-0 going into the final minutes of the game, Forest rallied with a couple of breakaway opportunities. Noah Burke made it 2-1 at the 17:21 mark, then it was another breakaway goal to tie it up at 2-2 with 4:28 left.
Undaunted, the Raiders scored twice in the final three minutes to seal the win. Bryce Kunselman took a flick pass from Zakk Wolfe and buried a heavy shot into the net right at the three-minute mark.
“Bryce led us at the end,” Reitz said. “He took control of the game today and led the charge. He had three or four headers on corner kicks. He was looking to score all day long and he made that run up through. Zakk made that nice little flick and Bryce one-timed it. There’s not a keeper who makes that save.”
Then 54 seconds later, Hayden Kramer set up Logan Oakes’ second goal of the game to set the final. Oakes scored off a Wolfe assist just 4:09 into the game to give the Raiders the quick lead.
Considering that Raiders goalkeeper Darius Sorbin made several strong saves on Forest transition chances, his efforts were appreciated, as usual.
“Darius always bails us out,” Reitz said. “It’s one thing to have a keeper who can catch, it’s another thing to have one that keeps and he’s a keeper. He does that all the time. He makes saves he shouldn’t have to a lot.”
Reitz said that junior striker Jace Miner, a returning all-conference player and the team’s leading scorer a year ago, quit the team prior to last Saturday’s game with Brockway.
The Raiders host DuBois Central Catholic today at 4 p.m.