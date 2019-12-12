JOHNSONBURG — Brookville got all it could handle from a young and talented Johnsonburg squad Wednesday night, but the Raiders showed why they are the standard when it comes to wrestling in District 9 as they rallied from an early deficit to capture a thrilling 39-31 victory.
The teams split the 14 weights evenly at 7-7, but it was the veteran Raiders who won the bonus-point battle 18-10 to secure the victory. Both sides forfeited two bouts, but Brookville collected four pins to Johnsonburg’s one for the difference in the match.
And, it was a second-period fall by Raider junior Elliot Park at 195 — and a key toss-up win by senior Wyatt Griffin — that loomed large in the win. Park’s fall pulled Brookville back within 10 points with five bouts remaining, and the Raiders knowing they had forfeit wins coming at 220 and heavyweight and Cayden Walter and Brayden Kunselman lined up to go at 113 and 120 after Johnsonnburg’s Isaac Copella got a forfeit win at 106.
Walter and Kunselman closed out the match with back-to-back pins to finish off the comeback. Walter decked Wyatt Shaffer in 56 seconds to give Brookville a 33-31 lead before Kunselman pinned Collin Porter in 2:44 to seal the victory.
Griffin’s win against Isaac Zimmerman at 170 was arguably the biggest of the night though, as he rallied from an early 2-0 deficit after one period. The Raider pulled even with a reversal 22 seconds into the second, only to see Zimmerman return the favor to go back up, 4-2, just 23 seconds later.
Zimmerman added to that lead to start the final period when Griffin let him up to start things off. Trailing by three points, Griffin got a much needed takedown, then rode the Ram strong, forcing Zimmerman into a pair of stalling calls that gave Griffin the tying point with eight seconds to go.
That point sent the bout to overtime, where Griffin took down Zimmerman with 31 seconds remaining for the 7-5 victory. Zimmerman beat Griffin, 7-3, during the team’s dual meet a year ago.
The Raiders’ comeback denied the Rams their first win against Brookville since a 35-24 triumph back in the 1988-89 season. The teams haven’t wrestled regularly, with Wednesday’s win being Brookville’s ninth straight against the Rams since that loss. Brookville leads the all-time series 13-6-2.
“We knew coming in it was going to be a real fight,” said Brookville coach Dave Klepfer. “They are a very much improved team with some good, young talent. And, they are pretty well-coached. I figured we would have to win two through the middle from 138-195. I felt like we could have won four of them, but definitely had to win two, and we’d be in pretty good shape.
“The big one was at 170, obviously. He (Griffin) lost to that kid last year. And, Elliot getting the big pin at 195 was key too. We knew coming back around where we were at at 113 and 120. Once we drew the (starting) weight at 126, I knew we had to get those couple wins, and I can’t say enough about Wyatt Griffin, one of our leaders and one of our captains. He’s one of the hardest workers in the room and in the offseason, and it paid off tonight.”
Brookville’s Owen Reinsel opened the night with a 58-second pin of Cole Norlin at 126, but the Rams countered with a run of five straight wins to grab a 22-6 advantage.
Nolan Shaffer started that run with a 9-2 victory against Josh Popson at 132. Shaffer, who scored a first-period takedown and a reversal and takedown in the second, looked on his way to a major decision after turning the Raider for three nearfall points in the third. However, Popson battlled for a late escape to save a team point in what proved to be a tight match.
Dalton Stahli followed with a hard-0fought 8-5 win against Brookville’s Parker Fleming. Stahli led 4-0 after one period and took a 4-2 lead into the final period. The Ram used a Peterson Roll for a reversal early in the final period and looked like he could be on his way to a bonus-point win after scoring a takedown to g o up 8-3.
However, Stahli couldn’t turn Fleming, who notched a late reversal to hold Stahli to a decision victory.
Johnsonburg picked up six points at 145 when freshman Kaden Dennis pinned raider senior Darius Sorbin in 3:23. Dennis took a 4-1 lead into the second period before pinning Sorbin from the top position.
Fellow freshman Aiden Zimmerman then collected an 13-2 major decision against Brookville senior Wyatt Kulik at 152. Zimmerman led 4-0 entering the third period before pouring it on. He put Kulik on his back twice for three nearfall in the final two minutes, including a five-point move in the final 10 seconds to set the final.
Junior Cole Casilio capped the Rams’ run with a forfeit win at 160 to put Johnsonburg up 22-6.
Griffin then captured his key win against Isaac Zimmerman to put Brookville back on the scoreboard. Johnsonburg countered with a 9-5 win by senior Tyler Watts at 182 against Raiders freshman Jackson Zimmerman.
Watts used a pair of first-period takedowns to lead 4-1, but Zimmerman countered with a takedown in the second to get within a point at 4-3. Watts broke free for an escape and took that 5-03 lead in the final period.
Zimmerman escaped early in the third, but Watts used a pair of takedowns to seal the victory and keep the Johnsonburg crowd in the match.
However, Park’s pin at 195 silenced the Ram faithful, as it set the stage for closing stretch in which Brookville won four of the final five bouts — getting six points in all four victories.
“I’m real proud of the way our kids wrestled,” said Johnsonburg coach Mike Votano. “Everybody went out there and gave 110 percent. Coning into match, we knew whoever gained the most bonus points ultimately would probably come away with the win. And, Brookville did that tonight. We didn’t get the bonus points we needed in a couple matches, but our kids still wrestled tough and got wins (in those bouts).
“They (Brookville) have some star wrestled in that lineup with Reinsel and Whitehill. And credit to them. They always wrestled tough and never give up the easy bonus points. Tonight, they showed again why they are one of the premier programs in district and in the state. Coach Klepfer always has his kids prepared and wrestled smart and stay in good position. That’s why the win.”
Brookville (6-0) wrestles at the King of the Mountain Tournament this weekend at Central Mountain, while Johnsonburg (1-1) travels to Brockway on Tuesday.