BROOKVILLE — Another dose of sixth-inning lightning helped the Brookville Raiders baseball team wrap up their regular season schedule with an 8-6 win over visiting Brockway at McKinley Field Wednesday afternoon.
Finishing 12-6, the Raiders’ win combined with losses by Redbank Valley and Coudersport likely landed them the No. 2 seed behind unbeaten Johnsonburg for the upcoming District 9 Class 2A playoffs starting next week.
Pairings and bracket information will be out sometime by the end of the week.
Brockway’s season ended at 3-15.
After scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth in Monday night’s 7-4 win over DuBois Central Catholic, the Raiders trailed the Rovers 6-5 going into the sixth before a three-run rally.
“We didn’t quite match Brockway’s intensity right off the get-go, so after awhile we realized that as you leave a team like that hanging around, it can get very interesting, so we needed to get to work there,” Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine said.
Dylan Bash pitched into the sixth, keeping the Rovers in the game and stranding Raiders runners in every inning. But in the sixth, Chase Palmer led off with a single, stole second and came around to score to tie the game at 6-6 when Carson Weaver struck out, but reached on a wild pitch and throwing error to first base.
Jace Miner walked and after Bash struck out Hunter Geer for the first out in his final batter of the game due to pitch count, Daniel Shugarts intentionally walked Hunter Roney. The Rovers got their second out when Bryce Rafferty’s grounder to first wound up forcing out Weaver at the plate.
But with two outs, Jamison Rhoades broke the tie with a line shot single over Bash’s head at third base. Then Roney scored from third on a wild pitch to set what was the final.
Bryce Weaver, the Raiders’ third pitcher who replaced Hunter Geer in the sixth after he hit the first two batters to start the Rovers rally, retired five of the final six batters he faced to get the win. He didn’t allow a hit, striking out one and walking one.
“Hat’s off to Bryce for coming in and closing the door and pitching with the lead there at the end,” Bonfardine said.
The Rovers grabbed the 6-5 lead in the sixth when both Shugarts and Bash, who were hit, came around to score when a would-be double play ball hit to shortstop Hunter Roney was misplayed.
Brockway led 2-0 after one inning as Shugarts singled in two runs with two outs off Raiders starter Bay Harper. The Rovers scored twice in the fifth to tie it at 4-4 when Ben Glasl’s safety squeeze bunt scored a run and Marcus Bennett raced after stealing third and the throw got away from Weaver at third.
But the Raiders went up 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth on Weaver’s two-out bloop single to right field. An inning earlier, another two-out run came home when Miner singled in Owen Caylor with two outs.
Three of the four Rovers hits in the game came in the fifth as Geer wound up going four-plus innings, giving up those three hits while striking out three and walking two with three hit batters. He retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced after replacing Harper in the second inning.
The Rovers had lost 14-3 to the Raiders in early April. Coming off a win over Karns City Tuesday, they weren’t the same team the Raiders saw earlier.
“That’s what all the teams I’ve coached have done, starting off a little or a lot slow, however you want to say that,” Rovers head coach Terry Moore said. “Brookville beat us up pretty bad the first time, but we were leading a lot in this game and hitting the ball a lot better. I’m proud of the effort they gave and it’s a bittersweet to end the season because we’re starting to play better. I’d like to see how we could keep progressing, but that’s something we’ll have to do in the offseason.”
BROOKVILLE 8, BROCKWAY 6
Score By Innings
Brockway 200 022 0 - 6
Brookville 003 113 x - 8
Brockway –6
Ben Glasl 2b 1101, Jeremy Swanson cf 2100, Ezra Swanson 1b 3000, Matthew Brubaker ss 3010, Daniel Shugarts 3b-p 3112, Dylan Bash p-3b 3000, Nolan Swanson cr 0100, Andrew Brubaker c 2000, Garrett Park cr 0000, Chase Azzato dh 1000, Lance Fitzgerald ph 1010, Dylan Antonuccio pr-rf 1100, Marcus Bennett lf 2110. Totals: 22-6-4-3.
Brookville –8
Jace Miner dh 2211, Hunter Geer cf-p 4100, Hunter Roney ss 1101, Bryce Rafferty 1b 2220, Jamison Rhoades c 4022, Bryce Weaver 3b-p 4012, Owen Caylor 2b 3120, Bay Harper p 0000, Chase Palmer cf 2120, Carson Weaver rf 3000. Totals: 26-8-11-6.
Errors: Brockway 3, Brookville 2. LOB: Brockway 6, Brookville 6. DP: Brockway. SAC: Palmer, Roney, Glasl 2. HBP: Miner (by Bash), J. Swanson (by Harper), E. Swanson (by Geer), Shugarts (by Geer), Bash (by Geer). SB: Miner 3, Geer, Rafferty 2, Palmer, C. Weaver, Glasl, J. Swanson, Bennett.
Pitching
Brockway: Bash 5 1/3 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Shugarts 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Brookville: Harper 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Geer 4 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO (faced two batters in sixth inning); B. Weaver 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: B. Weaver. Losing pitcher: Bash.