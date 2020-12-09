BROOKVILLE — Looking to fill important spots with some untested players, Brookville Raiders fourth-year basketball head coach Dalton Park hopes that he’ll find good minutes from his 16-man varsity/junior varsity roster.
The Raiders have just two seniors, their top two scorers from last year, on the roster — returning D9Sports.Com All-District guard Jace Miner and forward Robert Keth — as they try two win a third straight District 9 title.
Last year, the Raiders were 18-8. They beat Chestnut Ridge for a second straight D5/9 Sub-Regional title before winning the program’s second-ever state playoff game against Neshannock. A loss to defending state champion Lincoln Park in the second round ended their season.
For sure, momentum from last spring was stunted some by the COVID-19 shutdown in the offseason.
“The momentum we had going into the summer was extremely strong, it was a tidal wave,” Park said. “And then COVID turned to down to like a high tide. But I give the kids credit. I know they were out playing on their own, they got together and tried to do stuff as much as they could. Granted, some of that might have been on an eight-foot hoop dunking, but they’re still dribbling and hanging out and that’s important too.
“Starting the season, I think the kids are hungry and they got a taste of (winning). It’s hard to do that when you don’t have a winning season for lots of years and it’s very hard to break that rut. It’s an attitude that goes with it, not just playing ability. You have to believe you can win. Two years ago, we started to believe we could win and last year we showed we could win and now we know we can win and I hope we can continue that as long as we’re working hard.”
Park looks to surround Miner and Keth with some underclassmen in the playing rotation. Miner (11.9 ppg, 2.8 steals per game) gives the Raiders one of the best athletes on the court and a lethal perimeter defender. Keth (11 ppg.) was the team’s top 3-point shooter as well with 47 from long distance. Miner was second with 17 treys.
Both Miner and Keth are 6-foot-2 or taller, so they’ll be needed to help not only replace 53 percent of the team’s scoring to graduation or not coming out for the team — senior guard Jack Krug chose not to play this year — they’ll also need to help replace 58 percent of the team’s rebounds thanks to the graduation losses of their top two boarders last year in 1,000-point scorer Aaron Park and Logan Byerly.
“Jace and Robert are mostly outside players, but they both run the floor and are going to attack and get in the paint,” Park said. “Jace will open things up and Robert will two and they’ll find that open guy on the outside and when they make a couple of layups, defenses will try to close in more and hopefully we can make that extra pass and hit some outside shots.”
Juniors Danny Lauer (1.2 ppg.) and Griffin Ruhlman (3.5 ppg.) both saw the most rotation minutes off the bench among the rest of the roster. Hunter Geer and Ian Pete along with other juniors Ryan Geer, Garner McMaster and Jamison Rhoades could give some depth to the Raiders’ rotation along with some sophomores such as Noah Peterson, Clayton Cook and Isaac Hetrick.
The potential to win is there and perhaps to win with a somewhat deeper rotation as well.
“I’ve got some decisions on how we want to approach the season because obviously I want to win every game. All coaches want to win every game, but winning isn’t everything,” Park said. “With the season the way it is, there’s no District 9 League title to play for and for us to make it to the playoffs without (a COVID delay) is going to be amazing, so it’s got to be a game-by-game situation.
“The kids have been starving to play since the summer, so I really think my approach this year has to be playing as many kids as possible and make sure that if COVID ends it short, they all get a taste to where they want to come back. That’s my goal at this point.”
Bud Baughman assists Park once again.
The Raiders host the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament Friday and Saturday, as they take on Brockway in the nightcap Friday at 7 p.m., while Warrant and Penns Manor meet in the opening game.
ROSTER
Seniors: Robert Keth, Jace Miner. Juniors: Danny Lauer, Griffin Ruhlman, Hunter Geer, Garner McMaster, Jamison Rhoades, Ian Pete, Ryan Geer, Kenny Spellman. Sophomores: Clayton Cook, Connor Marshall, Noah Peterson, Isaac Hetrick, Chandler Hughey, Riley Smith.