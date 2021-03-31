BROOKVILLE — Also moving on from a season that could’ve been, the Brookville Raiders track and field team finally gets back on the track again Wednesday afternoon.
Hosting Clearfield and Oil City, the Raiders embark on their first season since winning their third straight District 9 Class 2A team title in 2019. Of course, last year’s season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, denying an outgoing senior class a chance at what appeared to be a promising season.
Ian Thrush, the Raiders’ most decorated track athlete in program history with eight state medals and eight D-9 titles, headed a graduating group that never got a chance to finish in style.
But head coach Dan Murdock’s nearly 40-man roster has seniors Jack Krug and Kyle MacBeth from its 2019 state-medaling relays leading the way. Plus, a few other district placewinners from two years ago are others to build around.
With a handful of winter sports athletes getting outside after an extended postseason along with a general downturn in numbers this spring due to not having a season, Murdock knows it’ll be a work in progress in general.
“With a young team and winter sports going long with all of that success, we are definitely going to race/compete ourselves into shape,” Murdock said. “There will be lots of learning. I felt like 2020 was going to be a ‘reload,’ maybe not in the hunt for a state team title like the year before, but still very tough. This year is more of a rebuild, which I’m assuming is the same for most schools.”
Krug is a two-time state medalist and D-9 champion in both the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays. In 2019, he teamed with Cabe Park, Bryan Dworek and Thrush to finish second in the 4x100 at states while he, MacBeth, Thrush and Dillon Olson were seventh in the 4x400.
Krug also qualified for states in 2019 in the 200 and 400 dashes, but just competed in the 200 and finished 14th.
MacBeth was fourth at districts in the javelin as well and he’ll be a threat to advance to states there as well as help form what Murdock feels is still a strong group of sprinters.
“Jack and Kyle will be the backbone of the sprint group as some of the only returners in D9 with state medals,” Murdock said. “I have some good ideas of who will fill out relays and other spots in the open sprints, but it’s too early to say for sure. As the year progresses, I think we will develop some decent depth in the sprints.”
Junior Calvin Doolittle is a returning D9 qualifier in the 800 run from 2019. He’s also the team’s top distance runner, qualifying for states last fall in cross country while also coming off a state berth in swimming.
Doolittle, senior Hayden Kramer and junior Garner McMaster all ran on the fifth-place district finishing 4x800 relay two years ago.
“He will definitely be our leader in the distance races,” Murdock said. “Hayden Kramer should add some depth as well as the younger kids from cross country that had a good fall season. Garner ran some great 800s as a freshman and he’ll be in that long sprint/mid-distance group and help strengthen some relays.”
The only other returning postseason athlete from 2019 is junior Ian Pete, who qualified in the 300 hurdles.
“Ian had a great freshman season and Garner did a nice job in the 300s too,” Murdock said. “(coach Dana MacBeth) is developing some new kids who are progressing pretty quickly. I think we will be pretty competitive in those events.”
The throwing events, with just MacBeth in the javelin, and even jumps, the Raiders are mostly untested with much potential.
“We have a nice group of throwers putting in a lot of time in the weight room and one of them is going to emerge and be competitive. I’m just not sure which one yet,” Murdock said. “We are young in the jumps and the learning curve there is pretty steep, so hopefully we can get some district qualifiers there.”
The Brookville staff, which crosses over into event specialties for both teams, include John MacBeth and Hannah Sansom for the boys, head coach Doug Roseman, Dana MacBeth and Ryan Young on the girls with Gabe Bowley, Ethan Brentham and Andy Viglione as volunteers.
Jim Frontino, Elice Haymaker and Tina Householder make up the junior high program’s coaching staff.
ROSTER
Seniors: Warren Corbett, Ryan Daisley, Vincent Doan, Nathan Kessler, Creed Knepp, Hayden Kramer, Jack Krug, Kyle MacBeth, Chase Palmer.
Juniors: Calvin Doolittle, Alex Esposito, Shawn Foster, Hunter Geer, Bay Harper, Garner McMaster, Cameron Moore, Ian Pete, Jamison Rhoades, Griffin Ruhlman, A.J. Sedor, Hunter Smith.
Sophomores: Brady Barto, John Colgan, Christian Ganoe, Lucas Haight, Brayden Kunselman, Baily Miller, Hunter Rupp, Truman Sharp.
Freshmen: Ian Clowes, Michael Colgan, Brad Fiscus, Alec Geer, Caiden George, Jack Gill, Brady Means, Ryker Selnekovic, Nick Shaffer.