BROOKVILLE — In an express special, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team made short work of a depleted St. Marys squad and routed the Dutch, 60-22.
With at least five starters out of the Dutch lineup due to injury or illness, the Raiders took five forfeit wins while giving up one themselves in a match that took just 29 minutes.
Next up for the Raiders: Saturday’s Johnson Motors Ultimate Duals against three state powers — Reynolds, Chestnut Ridge and Burrell.
The Raiders are banged up as well as head coach Dave Klepfer has four regulars on the shelf, although he weighed in Wyatt Griffin at 160 pounds and he got a forfeit win. Still out of the lineup are Parker Fleming, Jackson Zimmerman and Darius Sorbin.
Still, Klepfer thought he got something out of his group that improved to 16-0.
“I thought it was good for some of our guys to get out there again,” he said. “We got some young guys who are still trying to find their way a little bit and figure things out at the varsity level and it kind of worked out good for us and a couple bouts tonight.”
The Raiders went 4-3 against the Dutch on the mat. Logan Oakes started the action with a 96-second pin of Tanner Quackenbush at 106 pounds.
“Logan continues to get a little bit better each time out,” Klepfer said.
Owen Reinsel got on the mat and needed 43 seconds to deck Connor Gausman at 126. Wyatt Kulik pinned Kaden Snelick in 54 seconds at 152, earning the Clint Puller Memorial Award for the Raiders’ outstanding performance of the night. Nathan Taylor finished off the match with a second-period pin of Alex Lukaschunis at 220.
The Dutch (4-3) won three bouts. Logan Mosier majored Coyha Brown, 13-0, at 138 and Raivis Bobby pinned Hayden Kramer in the second period at 170.
At 182, Dutch freshman Waylon Wehler was impressive in his handling of Raiders’ junior Elliot Park, pinning him with nine seconds left in the second period while leading 3-1 before the final flurry that ended the bout.
“We expected a better one there at 182, but we just got too relaxed in a couple of positions,” Klepfer said. “He took advantage of that and we have to get better in those situations. Credit to Wehler.”
St. Marys visits Port Allegany Thursday.