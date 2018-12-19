BROOKVILLE — Times sure have changed in what used to be one of the best District 9 wrestling rivalries.
And speaking of time, little was wasted in Tuesday night’s 68th meeting between the Brookville Raiders and Ridgway Elkers.
In a match with just four bouts wrestled on the mat, it was the Raiders dealing the Elkers a 63-0 shutout. The junior high match was a similar setup with the Raiders blanking the short-handed Elkers there as well, 88-0.
That’s the ninth straight win for the Raiders over the Elkers and they now lead the all-time series, 36-32.
Three of the four bouts were pins, meaning the total mat time action clocked in at 11 minutes, 56 seconds.
State-ranked Colby Whitehill, fresh off his King of the Mountain title over the weekend, decked Jacob Kunselman at heavyweight in 25 seconds. Wyatt Kulik pinned Luke Tomaski in 54 seconds at 138 and Tanner LaBenne pinned Hunter Kos in 4:37 at 220.
The only bout that went the distance was Parker Fleming’s 1-0 win over Gary Emerick at 126.
Now 5-2, the Raiders head to Clarion University’s Marwick-Boyd Auditorium for a special doubleheader setup on Friday with Falconer, N.Y., starting at 6 p.m.
After that, it’s Clarion University hosting nationally-ranked Pittsburgh.
“I think it’s going to be pretty exciting,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “It’s different for the kids, they’ll wrestle in front of college teams and coaches and stick around and watch a couple D1 teams wrestle. They’ve never wrestled on a stage, so that’ll be new but they’re excited. Falconer always has an good team. We’re expecting a good dual meet and we’re excited about it.”
Of course, the Golden Eagles are coached by former Raiders assistant and wrestler Keith Ferraro. He’s in his fourth year as head coach after leaving Brookville to be an assistant at CUP for three years before becoming head coach prior to the 2015-16 season.
He served as Klepfer’s assistant coach at Brookville for six seasons while also teaching at the school as a physical education/health instructor.
“We still talk quite a bit and it’s exciting,” Klepfer said. “There’s a strong tradition in both programs and it’s exciting for me to see the kids who leave our program to go to D1 program and choosing to go to CUP. That says a lot about Keith and his staff. He’s a people person, easy guy to gravitate toward and it’s showing. He’s putting together a good program and hopefully back to whe”re they used to be.”
The Golden Eagles have four Brookville wrestlers on the roster — Brock Zacherl, Taylor Ortz, Gavin Park and Caleb Hetrick. Zacherl and Ortz are starters, but are likely out with injuries for the match Friday.
After Friday’s trip to CUP, the Raiders get back on the bus for a Saturday trip to Cambridge Springs with junior high starting at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.