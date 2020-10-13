BROOKVILLE — Zakk Wolfe’s goal off his own corner kick with 14:02 left in regulation lifted the Brookville Raiders soccer team to a 3-2 win over Redbank Valley in the second game of a Senior Night doubleheader Tuesday.

It finished off a split of the games with Redbank Valley, which won the girls’ game earlier, 2-0.

Wolfe, one of six seniors on the Raiders roster, had a hand in both second-half goals that helped a erase a 2-1 halftime deficit. He assisted on Steve Plyler’s goal that tied it up with 25:05 remaining.

In the first half, Koltin Kline’s penalty kick gave the Bulldogs the lead at the 29:23 mark. Brookville tied it up when Justin Vander kelen scored off Caleb Kornbau’s assist at 16:29.

But Redbank Valley took the lead into halftime when Nolan Smith scored off a pass from Landon Pence at 15:14.

Seniors Wolfe, Vander kelen, Vincent Doan, Hayden Kramer, Tim Miller and Ryan Wonderling were honored at halftime.

In the first game, the Lady Raiders were blanked by Redbank Valley 2-0. Afterward, they honored their two seniors Avery Gilhousen and Rylee Stancliffe.

The Lady Bulldogs scored with 4:12 left in the first half when Ember Hetrick assisted on the first of two goals by freshman Alexandra Shoemaker.

Shoemaker scored unassisted with 15:16 left in regulation.

Both teams are close to finishing out their regular-season schedules.

The Raiders (5-6) have three games left, Thursday at home against Clarion-Limestone starting at 4 p.m., at DuBois Monday and home against Karns City next Wednesday.

The Lady Raiders (2-9) wrap up their schedule Friday at Clarion and next Thursday at DuBois.

