BROOKVILLE — Zakk Wolfe’s goal off his own corner kick with 14:02 left in regulation lifted the Brookville Raiders soccer team to a 3-2 win over Redbank Valley in the second game of a Senior Night doubleheader Tuesday.
It finished off a split of the games with Redbank Valley, which won the girls’ game earlier, 2-0.
Wolfe, one of six seniors on the Raiders roster, had a hand in both second-half goals that helped a erase a 2-1 halftime deficit. He assisted on Steve Plyler’s goal that tied it up with 25:05 remaining.
In the first half, Koltin Kline’s penalty kick gave the Bulldogs the lead at the 29:23 mark. Brookville tied it up when Justin Vander kelen scored off Caleb Kornbau’s assist at 16:29.
But Redbank Valley took the lead into halftime when Nolan Smith scored off a pass from Landon Pence at 15:14.
Seniors Wolfe, Vander kelen, Vincent Doan, Hayden Kramer, Tim Miller and Ryan Wonderling were honored at halftime.
In the first game, the Lady Raiders were blanked by Redbank Valley 2-0. Afterward, they honored their two seniors Avery Gilhousen and Rylee Stancliffe.
The Lady Bulldogs scored with 4:12 left in the first half when Ember Hetrick assisted on the first of two goals by freshman Alexandra Shoemaker.
Shoemaker scored unassisted with 15:16 left in regulation.
Both teams are close to finishing out their regular-season schedules.
The Raiders (5-6) have three games left, Thursday at home against Clarion-Limestone starting at 4 p.m., at DuBois Monday and home against Karns City next Wednesday.
The Lady Raiders (2-9) wrap up their schedule Friday at Clarion and next Thursday at DuBois.