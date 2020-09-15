BROOKVILLE — Two days after dropping its season-opener at Clearfield, the Brookville Raiders flipped the script and dominated an out-manned Forest Area Monday afternoon at home.
Getting a hat-trick from freshman Steven Plyler in less than the first 13 minutes to start the game, the Raiders cruised to a 13-0 rout of the Fires. The Raiders played long stretches with the sole intention of possessing and not looking to score.
“We came out flat in the first half and made some changes mentally and on the field in the second half and we tried to come out today and possess the ball,” said Raiders head coach Dave Reitz, whose team dropped a 6-2 opener to the Bison Saturday. “When we possess the ball, we can move the other team around. They get tired, the ball doesn’t sweat. It’s the way we want to do it.”
Nine different Raiders found the back of the net against an overmatched Forest team that dressed 11 players, seven of them girls. With not enough players for a girls’ team, the co-operative program that consists of both East and West Forest, and North Clarion, can only must enough for a co-ed team that obviously must play a boys’ schedule.
A hand-ball violation in the goalie box led to Zakk Wolfe’s conversion of a penalty kick just over four minutes into the game.
Then it was the Plyler and Logan Oakes show as they combined to score the next four goals, the first three in a span less than six minutes. The first three were Oakes assisting Plyler, the first coming at 34:12, then amazingly 11 seconds later. The third one made it 4-0 by the 28:49 mark and then Plyler set up Oakes with 18:24 left in the first half.
“They combined very well and have a really good relationship and understand each other in the spaces that they’re in really well, especially it being as young of a relationship that it is” Reitz said. “Steve is doing really well. He finds himself in the right space in front of the goal, Logan knows how to play the pass and he knows where he’s going to be. They work very well together.”
Garner McMaster and Justin Vander kelen scored unassisted goals and Wolfe assisted on Ryan Wonderling’s goal to make it 8-0 before halftime.
In the second half, Vincent Doan added a goal and a pair of backups, freshman Brad Fiscus and sophomore Alex Reynolds, each scored two goals. Reynolds scored one off a Caleb Kornbau assist and assisted on Fiscus’ first goal.
The Raiders (1-1) don’t play another home game until Oct. 1. they visit DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday.