BROOKVILLE — Getting a split-town doubleheader split, the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals head to the District 9 Class A playoffs ready for a run at 13-6.
Finishing the regular season with some momentum, the Brookville Raiders went over .500 at 9-8 and will try to defend their Class A district title.
Both teams pretty much got what they wanted on Thursday as the Cardinals started the day with a 7-0 win in a 1 p.m. start at Curwensville, then traveled to Brookville’s McKinley Field where they fell to the Raiders in a well-played, hard-fought 5-4 decision in eight innings.
Tanner Labenne’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth scored Brady Caylor as the Raiders walked it off, rallying from a 4-1 deficit after three innings.
“We knew they could play well. We just hadn’t been playing well and we didn’t the first half of this game, but we were able to hang in there and pitch well enough to stick around and give ourselves a chance to win,” said Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry. “It was fun high school baseball game.”
The playoffs start next Tuesday for both teams, the Cardinals the likely No. 2 seed in Class A with the Raiders the No. 3 seed in Class AA.
“We did something that’s pretty out of the ordinary starting at 1 p.m. at Curwensville, it takes a lot of energy and then you come here for another game,” Cardinals head coach Adam Fox said. “That’s an unorthodox doubleheader.”
The Cardinals were in control early. Justin Miknis doubled in a run in the first inning. Dom Toretti doubled and scored on Damon Foster’s single in the second. Foster scored on Tyler McIntosh’s two-out single.
Then in the third, the Cardinals knocked Raiders starter Tyler Park out of the game. They scored their final run on Garrett Prosper’s groundout as Raiders relievers Brady Caylor and Seth Dunkle combined to blank the Cardinals the rest of the way.
Caylor went 3 2/3 innings of scoreless work, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out one and hitting a batter. Dunkle wound up going 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, giving up two hits and two walks.
Meanwhile, the Raiders got to within 4-3 on Dunkle’s two-out, two-run double in the fourth. Cole Labenne tied it at 4-4 with a run-scoring single in the fifth.
Then in the eighth, Caylor walked with one out and went to third when Dunkle’s sacrifice bunt was misplayed, moving runners up to second and third. After an intentional walk to Aaron Park to load the bases, Tanner Labenne won it with a fly ball to deep center field.
Toretti, the fourth Cardinals pitcher, took the loss after entering the game in the eighth inning. Anthony Kness, Peter Downer and Miknis preceeded Toretti. Miknis threw well in the sixth and seventh before Fox pulled him to keep things fresh for next week.
Regardless, Fox was happy with what the Cardinals did Thursday.
“The real season begins now,” he said. “Everybody is ready. We got Justin some innings, Thomas some innings (in the first game) and it’s been awhile for him. Noah Bloom stepped up in game one.
“I think we have the guys ready to go (for the playoffs). it was a great game today. That was playoff baseball with that atmosphere. Both teams played hard. They both wanted it and that’s all you can ask for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.