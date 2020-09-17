DuBOIS — While the northern portion of District 9 is gearing up for season openers this week, teams across the southern portions of the district are preparing for Week 2.
For the Tri-County Area teams in the Southern League, this week’s action includes a pair of Large School matchups as well as two Small School games, while Clearfield is back in action in the Mountain League.
Four of the seven area teams in Brookville, Central Clarion, Redbank Valley and Clearfield will look to move to 2-0 on the year, while DuBois, Brockway and Curwensville are in search of their first wins
All five games kick off Friday at 7 p.m.
Here is a closer look at this week’s slate:
Brookville (1-0) at
Central Clarion (1-0)
The Raiders and Wildcats both come off strong offensive performances in their opening week victories as they meet in a key Southern League Large School Division matchup at Clarion-Limestone High School.
For Brookville, it hits the road for the first time on the year after defeating DuBois 42-28 in its opener, while Central Clarion beat Punxsutawney 42-6 last week.
Both teams used explosive passing games to lead to the victory, as both teams finished with more than 300 yards through the air in Week 1.
Central Clarion was led by Cal German, who went 13-of-20 passing for 308 yards and four touchdowns, with 193 of those yards going to Ethan Burford on five connections, three of which finding the end zone on scores of 64, 52 and 40 yards.
On the other side, Jack Krug got off to a strong start to the year, throwing for 383 yards on 27-of-41 passing for four scores and no interceptions for the Raiders.
Krug connected with five different receivers, who all finished with at least 22 yards receiving on the night, led by Kyle MacBeth with seven grams for 98 yards, Robert Keth (5-92), Brayden Kunselman (8-87) and Ryan Daisley (6-84).
DuBois (0-1)
at Karns City (1-0)
The Beavers are back on the road for their second game in a row to start the season as they visit Karns City in search of their first win under first-year head coach TJ Wingard.
DuBois is coming off a 42-28 loss at Brookville, while the Gremlins went on the road and came away with a 31-8 victory over Moniteau.
Cam-Ron Hays led the Beavers’ offense in Week 1, throwing for 183 yards on 18-of-27 passing and a score.
Special teams could prove key in the matchup, as both teams used big special teams plays to their advantage last week.
For DuBois, it was an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown from Derraick Burkett.
Karns City scored twice on special teams, getting a 60-yard punt return score from Kaden Scherer, while the team also recovered a high snap on a Moniteau punt attempt for a score.
Brockway (0-1) at
Redbank Valley (1-0)
Redbank Valley is back at home coming off a 44-0 victory over Curwensville in Week 1 as it hosts a Brockway team coming off a blowout loss at home to Union/A-C Valley.
The Rovers will be looking for their first win under new head coach Jake Heigel.
While the Bulldogs rushed for 257 yards on 29 carries in their victory, Brockway was held to minus-35 yards on the ground on 23 rushes against the Falcon Knights.
Redbank Valley was led by Hudson Martz, who finished with 101 rushing yards on eight carries, while Ray Shreckengost rushed 10 times for 69 yards.
Gunner Mangiantini completed 10-of-11 passes for 129 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
Tyrone (1-0)
at Clearfield (1-0)
The Bison host Tyrone in their home opener in another battle of two teams looking to move to 2-0 to start the year.
Clearfield is coming off a resounding 27-0 victory on the road over Penns Valley, while the Golden Eagles edged Bellefonte 21-13 at home in Week 1.
A balanced offense led the Bison to the opening win, as they outgained Penns Valley 358-106, passing for 207 yards and rushing for 151 yards.
Oliver Billotte led Clearfield in both facets, completing 17-of-30 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 57 yards on 12 totes to account for its other two scores.
Both of those touchdowns went to Karson Kline, who had five grabs for 60 yards, while Jake Lezzer had 113 receiving yards on eight catches.
Sheffield (0-1)
at Curwensville (0-1)
The Golden Tide return home to host Sheffield in a battle of teams looking for first wins on the year.
Curwensville suffered a 44-0 loss on the road against Redbank Valley, while the Wolverines were defeated 86-0 at home by Keystone Saturday.
The Bulldogs outgained Curwensville 431-61 in the opener, as the Golden Tide finished with a net of zero yards on the ground on 27 carries, while passing for 61 yards.
Dan McGarry completed 7-of-17 passes for Curwensville, as Ty Terry had one grab for 37 yards while Andrew Freyer added a 29-yard reception.
The Golden Tide’s lone bright spot in the ground game was Duane Brady, who carried the ball seven times for 28 yards.