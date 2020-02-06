BROOKVILLE — Openers have gone the Brookville Raiders wrestling team’s way at the PIAA Class AA Dual Meet Championships in recent years and Thursday afternoon’s matchup against District 2 champion Tunkhannock was no different.
The Raiders won eight of the first 10 bouts to build up a 42-9 lead before forfeiting the final four weight classes to keep their lineup fresh in a 42-33 win at Giant Center in first-round action.
It gets much harder Friday. The Raiders, ranked No. 6 in the latest papowerwrestling.com state rankings, meet No. 2 Southern Columbia. Last year’s state runner-up to Reynolds opened with a 55-21 win over District 10’s Corry also Thursday afternoon.
While the winner advances to Friday’s semifinals set for 8 p.m., the loser drops into the consolation round for a 4 p.m. matchup with the winner of the Montoursville/Line Mountain matchup earlier on Friday.
Line Mountain was the D4 runner-up while Montoursville finished third also in D4. Those two are ranked Nos. 11 and 13 respectively by papowerwrestling.com. The winners of the 4 p.m. round get to Saturday’s 9 a.m. third-round consolation round.
Against unranked Tunkhannock, the Raiders notched five pins, one forfeit and two decisions. The match started at 152 pounds and Wyatt Kulik and Wyatt Griffin started the Raiders on a roll with two first-period pins.
Kulik pinned Alexzandre Piere in 1:22 and Griffin decked Sean Meder in 1:47 for the Raiders’ quick 12-0 lead.
Tunkhannock got on the board at 170 when Luke Carpenter broke a 3-3 tie with a takedown in the final minute to beat the Raiders’ Hayden Kramer, 5-3.
Then at 182, state-ranked Elliot Park defaulted to Jeffrey Meader after getting called for a slam to the mat with Meader unable to continue. Those were the last six points that Tunkhannock scored until the forfeits at the end.
Cole LaBenne won a wild 13-11 decision at 195 over Frankie Scranta. He trailed 9-4 after the first period, but turned a reversal into a five-point move in the second period. Down 10-9 going into the third, LaBenne gave up an opening escape, but took Scranta down into a four-point move with under 30 seconds left for the come-from-behind win.
The Raiders reeled off two pins from Nathan Taylor and Colby Whitehill at 220 and heavyweight. The No. 4 Taylor was up 5-0 before ending Nick Marabell’s time on the mat in 1:25. The top-ranked Whitehill took a little longer, though, but was up handily at 12-1 before decking Jhamal Zacharias 50 seconds into the second period.
The bout of the match came at 106 where Cayden Walter, still ranked at 113 at No. 13, faced up with Tunkhannock’s No. 16 Owen Woods and broke a 4-4 tie with less than a minute to go in regulation with a takedown and hung on from there for a 6-5 win.
The last contested bout was No. 10 (at 120) Owen Reinsel’s pin of Jeb Stephens at 113. Brayden Kunselman received a forfeit win at 120 and with a 33-point lead and four bouts left, the Raiders forfeited the rest of the way.
The win marked the sixth time in their last seven trips to the state duals that the Raiders won their opener. The only time they failed during that stretch was in 2017 when they lost to eventual state runner-up Northern Lebanon and worked their way back to a fourth-place finish.
In other first-round matchups Thursday, it was Westmont-Hilltop over Hamburg (38-30), Chestnut Ridge over Burgettstown (56-12), Burrell over Montoursville (46-21), Saucon Valley over Line Mountain (53-18), Forest Hills over Faith Christian Academy (48-22) and Reynolds over Notre Dame-Green Pond (39-25), which came in ranked Nos. 1 and 4 in the state.
That set up today’s other quarterfinals with No. 10 Westmont vs. No. 5 Chestnut Ridge, No. 7 Burrell vs. No. 3 Saucon Valley and No. 8 Forest Hills vs. No. 1 Reynolds. The Brookville/Southern Columbia winner meets the Westmont/Chestnut Ridge winner in one of the semifinals.