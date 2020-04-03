JOHNSONBURG — Despite losing its top singles player from last season, the Johnsonburg boys tennis team still had a strong outlook heading into its 2020 campaign.
The hopes for a large senior class to get one final season on the court could now be dashes as the springs sports season as been put on hold due to COVID-19.
After losing a pair of seniors off last season’s team, the Rams were set to rely on a six-member senior class this season that featured three of their top-four singles players from 2019.
Gone from last year’s squad are Nick Bliss, who started in the top spot in singles and doubles throughout his senior year, and Cole Secco.
This season, Scott Lewis, Kolton Mehalko and Dan Dillinger, who typically started two through four in singles action, respectively, will look to lead the team.
“Scott Lewis and Kolton Mehalko will definitely be the team leaders,” Johnsonburg head coach Anna Chelgreen said. “We miss Nick (Bliss) dearly, but those two were huge leaders last year, as well, with the three of them keeping each other competitive.”
The rest of the senior group includes Scott Sallack, Christian Krug and Mason Millard.
Chelgreen noted the she has coached the group for four years and they all have plenty of in-match experience, which they will look to rely on this season.
“They’re a close bunch, they love to get together and play on and off season, and I’m just really hoping we get to see what they’ll do this final season,” Chelgreen said.
Along with the six seniors, the rest of the roster is made up of juniors Jacob Newman and Tyler Annis as well as sophomore Marshall Hetrick.
In doubles action, someone new will need to step in to fill Bliss’ spot at No. 1 doubles, where he played with Lewis last season.
The duo won a pair of matches at the District 9 doubles championships before suffering a loss to eventual runners-up Nick Daghir and Nolan Fannin of Elk County Catholic.
The Rams No. 2 doubles team of Mehalko and Dillinger had a strong showing in the district tournament as well, as they pushed eventual champions Adam Snyder and Zach Hart to the brink in the quarterfinal round before suffering a 10-6 defeat.
Bliss made the quarterfinals of the D-9 Class 2A singles tournament, while Lewis also competed and suffered a loss in the opening round.
Chelgreen said the preseason got off to a strong start, as her team got plenty of practice time in the span of two weeks before the season was postponed, which she noted is key to having a successful season.
“It breaks my heart that they can’t be out playing in this (mostly) beautiful weather,” Chelgreen said. “Now I’m just hoping these seniors will get to play a little more before the year is done.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Scott Lewis, Scott Sallack, Kolton Mehalko, Dan Dillinger, Christian Krug, Mason Milliard. Juniors: Jacob Newman, Tyler Annis. Sophomore: Marshall Hetrick.