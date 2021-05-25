JOHNSONBURG — Johnsonburg pitcher Julia Jones dominated Kane during the regular season, and that trend continued Monday in a District 9 Class 2A quarterfinal game as the Ramette tossed her third shutout this season vs. the Lady Wolves in a 10-0, 5-inning victory.
Jones one-hit Kane and struck out 12 in the teams’ first meeting, also a 10-0, 5-inning win at Knothole Park back on April 13. She then threw a 5-inning perfect game in a 16-0 victory at Kane on May 11. She also struck out 12 in that contest.
Facing Jones for a third time Monday, the Lady Wolves mustered just three hits and had just one runner reach second base as the Ramettes reached the D-9 semifinals. She struck out eight, giving her 32 on the year vs. Kane.
She was backed by an offense that had just six hits but also used five walks and a hit batsman to capitalize on six Kane errors. Johnsonburg did most of its damage during an 8-run bottom of the third that featured five of those six hits to help power the Ramettes (13-7) to their ninth straight victory.
Jenna Pavlock led that attack, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jenna Kasmierski and Anna Duffield each had RBI singles.
“We hit the ball okay today, and we took advantage of every error they had,” said Johnsonburg coach Gary Gerber. “And, Julia pitched well again today. She’s kind of had their number, so that’s why we went with her. She had a perfect game the last time.
“We felt good going in and did enough to win. Obviously as you get farther and farther (in playoffs) you need to step that up each game. I think the confidence is growing with each win we get.”
Jones retired the side in order to start the game, then helped her own cause in the bottom half to get the lead. She beat out a one-out infield single, then stole and raced all the way around the bases to score when an errant throw went into center field.
Both teams stranded runners in the second, then Jones struck out the side in the third before the Ramette offense exploded for eight runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Casilio led off the inning with a bunt single and hustled around to third on a single by Pavlock, who wound up at second on the throw into the infield. Casilio then scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 before Jones drew a walk.
After a popup, Kasmierski singled home Pavlock before the Ramettes loaded the bases on a walk and an error on a fielder’s choice. Duffield followed with a single to plate a run, while Casilio extended the inning two batters later when she reached on a two-out error that allowed Freeman to come home.
Pavlock made that miscue hurt even more when she ripped a two-run single to make it an 8-0 game. Casilio pushed that advantage to 9-0 after three innings when she scored on a wild pitch.
Kane put together its biggest threat to score in the fourth.
Leah Tigani led off with a single and promptly stole second. Jones responded with two quick outs, but an error extended the inning and left runners on the corners.
Jenny Crowley then hit a hard ball that hit teammate Sadie Walter running to second. Crowley was credited with a hit on the play, but it also ended the inning as Walter was out as a result of being hit.
Johnsonburg stranded two runners in the fourth but finished things off via the 10-run mercy rule with a run in the fifth.
Casilio got things started with a leadoff, then stole second before taking third when Pavlock reached on an error. Kane then intentionally walked Jones to load the bases and set up a force out at home.
That decision proved not matter as Casilio raced home on a wild pitch to end the game.
Next up for the Ramettes is top-seeded Keystone in the semifinals, a game that will be played Wednesday at Heindl Field in DuBois at 3 p.m.
“We know very little about Keystone,” said Gerber. “We get some scouting reports, and now it’s nice because a lot of the games are online. I’ve watched a couple of their games, and they are a solid team.
“It seems that all the top teams (in Class 2A) are similar. We can’t give them extra outs and need to play solid defense, have solid pitching and hit the ball.
JOHNSONBURG 10,
KANE 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Kane 000 00 — 0
J’burg 108 01 — 10
* There were no outs when game ended
Kane—0
Eamma Ely 2000, Leah Tigani cf 2010, Maya Smith lf 2000, Madison Stahli p 2000, Sadie Walter 1b 2000, Jenny Crowley c 2020, Hailey Slater 3b 2000, Mia Smith 2b 2000, Emma Danielson rf 0000. Totals: 18-0-3-0.
Johnsonburg—10
Jenna Pavlock cf 4122, Julia Jones p 1210, Julie Peterson lf 3000, Jenna Kasmierski ss 2111, Mackenzie Freeman 1b 2100, Payton Delhunty c 3100, Anna Duffield dp 3111, Shelby Sorg rf 3000, Mario Casilio 2b 2310, Alexa Mahoney 3b (flex) 0000. Totals: 23-10-6-4.
Errors: Kane 6, J’burg 1. LOB: Kane 3, J’burg 7. HBP: Freeman (by Stahli). SB: Tigani; Jones.
Pitching
Kane: Madison Stahli-4+ IP, 6 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB.
J’burg: Julia Jones-5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Jones. Losing pitcher: Stahli.