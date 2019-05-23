JOHNSONBURG — Cranberry has been a thorn in Johnsonburg's side in the District 9 playoffs over the last five years and things were no different Wednesday when the two teams faced off at Knothole Park.
The fifth-seeded Lady Berries jumped out to a big lead early on their way to a 13-7 victory over the fourth seed Ramettes.
The loss marked the fifth time in as many years that Cranberry has put an end to the Ramettes' season.
Last year, the two teams met in the Class AA championship game, as Cranberry secured a 5-3 victory to advance into the PIAA playoffs.
Each of the previous three seasons the Lady Berries sent Johnsonburg home in the semifinal round, winning 7-6 in 2017, 8-5 in 2016 and securing an 11-1 victory in five innings in 2015.
In Wednesday's meeting, Cranberry took advantage of a handful of mistakes by the Ramettes over the first few innings to jump out to an early lead.
Andrea Watson led the game off for the Lady Berries by hitting a grounder to third, as she was able to advance to second on a throwing error on the play.
After moving to third on a groundout by Maddie Cornelius, Watson scored the game's first run on a single to left field off the bat of Kailey Bruce.
After another groundout for the second out of the frame, Malliah Schreck drove a pitch over the fence in left to give Cranberry a 3-0 lead after half an inning.
The Lady Berries added a run to their lead in the third when Emily Duncan led off with a walk and later scored on a Cornelius single.
"They (Cranberry) got us early and they are a good team," Johnsonburg head coach Gary Gerber said. "We can't give them extra outs and they took advantage of those extra outs."
Johnsonburg battled back in the bottom of the inning, as it used a two-out rally to push across three runs and trim the deficit to one.
After the first two Ramette batters of the inning were retired, Peyton Delhunty started the rally with a single to right before Michaela Herzing drew a walk.
Jenna Pavlock then ripped a pitch over the head of the center fielder for a two-RBI triple to cut the Lady Berries' lead in half.
Amanda Williams then brought home Pavlock with a bunt single down the third-base line to bring the score to 4-3 after two innings of play.
Cranberry got the runs back and then some in the next half inning by taking advantage of three more errors by the Ramettes.
Rachael McCauley got the inning started by reaching on an error before Schreck singled and advanced to second on an error to put runners at second and third with no outs.
After a fly out, Maria Anderson delivered a doubled to left-center to score both runners, before scoring herself on a double to center by Duncan.
Jenna Reynolds then singled to right to put runners at the corners, as Watson laid down a sacrifice bunt to score Duncan.
Cornelius delivered the final RBI of the inning, singling down the left-field line to score Reynolds and give the Lady Berries a 9-3 lead entering the bottom of the third.
The Ramettes got one run back in the home half, as Alyssa Kasmierski drew a one-out walk and later scored on a groundout to third by Haylee Zimmerman.
Cranberry continued to add to its lead, scoring one run in both the fourth and fifth innings before adding tow in the sixth to take a 13-4 lead into the seventh inning.
Entering the bottom of the seventh, Johnsonburg had just five hits on the day, three of which came in its three-run second inning.
In the seventh, the Ramettes doubled their hit output, recording five singles to push across three runs and bring the final score to 13-7.
Pavlock and Williams started the inning with back-to-back singles before a fly out resulted in the first out of the inning.
Lindsey Kocjancic followed by bringing home Pavlock with a single through the left side, before Kasmierski grounded to short and the Lady Berries forced out Williams at third for the second out of the inning.
Skylar Sherry and Zimmerman followed with a pair of two out singles to bring home Kocjancic and Kasmierski for the final runs of the game.
"Our kids didn't quit and they battled until the last out," Gerber said. "They could've hung their heads and easily lost by the 10-run rule tonight."
"We're proud of what the seniors have done, not only for softball, but for all the sports, district championships and state finishers."
The game was the final one for Johnsonburg's six seniors Jordan Bundy, Herzing, Kasmierski, Kocjancic, Sherry and Williams.
Cranberry will now take on top-seeded Redbank Valley in the District 9 Class AA championship game May 30 at Heindl Field.
The Lady Bulldogs defeated fifth seed Curwensville 3-0 Wednesday to reach the title game.