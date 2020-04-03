JOHNSONBURG — After losing a large senior class in 2019, Johnsonburg will look to contributions from its younger players in an underclassmen-laden lineup this season.
Now it is a question of if those younger players will get a chance to show what they can do on the field, as there is plenty of doubt currently surrounding the season due COVID-19 forcing the indefinite closure of schools and cancellation of all sporting events.
The Ramettes lost six senior starters of last season’s team that finished the year 10-6 after suffering a loss to Cranberry in the District 9 Class 2A semifinals.
Gone are Amanda Williams (center field), Jordan Bundy (designated hitter), Lindsey Kocjancic (third base), Alyssa Kasmierski (catcher) and Skylar Sherry (shortstop), who started in the top five spots in the batting order, respectively last season, as well as Michaela Herzing (first base), who was also a key starter.
After having six seniors on the field last season, this season Johnsonburg’s roster features just five upperclassmen (two seniors and three juniors) while the rest of the team is made up of seven sophomores and four freshmen.
That senior group is made up of Brooke Thomas and Maria Jones, who is returning to the team after sitting out most of her junior campaign due to an injury.
In her last complete season as a sophomore, Jones was TCS/CE All-Star selection in the circle, where she posted 9-4 record and struck out 79 over 84 2/3 innings, while also making her presence felt at the plate.
Jones hit .508 that season (42-for-83) with 31 RBIs as the led the Tri-County Area in hits and triples (8) and was tied for second in doubles (10).
The teams four returning starters from last season are juniors Haylee Zimmerman (middle infield), Jenna Pavlock (outfield) as well as sophomores Julie Peterson (pitcher) and Payton Delhunty (outfield).
Peterson, who anchored the pitching staff last season, throwing 82 1/3 innings, will be joined by Jones and freshman Julia Jones in the circle this season.
“Julie (Peterson) will continue to play a huge roll on our pitching staff, but this year she will also have help from the Jones sisters, Maria and Julia,” Johnsonburg head coach Gary Gerber said.
As for the other starting positions, Pavlock will move to center field in place of Williams, while Peterson will start at first while not in the circle and Julia Jones will move around the infield depending on who is pitching.
Gerber also expects Thomas to take on a starting role in the outfield, while junior Mackenzie Freeman and sophomore Alexa Mahoney will move into the starting linkup.
“We are also excited from what we see in our other young sophomores Kelsey (Heindl), Anna (Duffield) and freshman Pricislla (Ehrensberger),” Gerber said. “They will all see extended playing time this year.”
At the plate, Maria Jones and Zimmerman will likely lead the way, as Zimmerman posted the team’s fourth best batting average (.444) last season as a sophomore.
Delhunty, who posted a .450 batting average as a freshman, as well as Pavlock, who was second in the Tri-County area with six triples last season, Freeman, Mahoney and Peterson will be keys in the batting order.
“We also have a talented freshman in Julia Jones, she is a veteran of travel ball and little league All-Star teams,” Gerber said. “We are very excited to see what the Jones sisters can do near the top of our lineup.”
Gerber noted that up until the cancellation of schools, he did his best to treat the preseason the same as he had in the past and kept in constant communication with the team.
He said he stressed to his team at the time to prepare as if they would be starting the season in two weeks just like any other season.
“Ovbisouly the situation has changed greatly since then,” Gerber said. “Our message to our team at the last practice was to try to do anything you can on your own, whether it be play catch in the yard, hit off a tee or even watch games or training videos online.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Maria Jones, Brooke Thomas. Juniors: Mackenzie Freeman, Jenna Pavlock, Haylee Zimmerman. Sophomores: Payton Delhunty, Anna Duffield, Jessica Gilmore, Kelsey Heindl, Hailey Jackson, Alexa Mahoney, Julie Peterson. Freshmen: Sara Anderson, Priscilla Ehrensberger, Rylie Halquist, Julia Jones.