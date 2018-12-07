JOHNSONBURG — Last season the Johnsonburg girls basketball team was knocked out of the District 9 Class A tournament in the quarterfinals in a 51-42 loss to A-C Valley as they finished the year 10-13 overall and fell short of a trip to the PIAA playoffs.
This season the Ramettes are hoping their increased experience levels will help lead them to an improved season as last seasons team had not one senior on the roster and the team’s leading players from last year all return to the court this season.
The Ramettes return senior Cassidy King, who was named to the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express First-Team All-Stars last season, as well as senior Rylee Casilio, who was named an honorable mention.
King, who was also named to the second-team as a sophomore, scored 391 points (17 ppg) last season as a junior, as her scoring average was the 11th best in the entire district for the season.
King added 147 rebounds (6.4 rpg), 79 assists (3.4 apg) and 98 steals (4.3 spg) last season as she was a force on both ends for Johnsonburg.
King scored 20 or more points in nine of the team’s 23 games last season, including a stretch of seven straight games late in the season, while scoring double digits in all but two games on the season as she recorded four double-doubles on the year.
In the quarterfinal loss to A-C Valley, King led Johnsonburg with 15 points, while Casilio added 14 points for the Ramettes.
In the loss, led by as many as eight points early in the second half, but were unable to hold off the Lady Falcons.
Casilio finished the season with 10.2 points per game, while adding 3.1 steals and 2.3 assists per contest.
Casilio had 14 games in which she finished with double figures in scoring, with her season high coming in a 21-point performance in a win over Sheffield.
The senior duo is expected to start this season alongside fellow seniors Lindsey Kocjancic and Amanda Williams as well as junior Maria Jones.
Kocjancic added 8.9 points per game last season for the Ramettes while Jones finished fourth on the team with 8.1 points per contest.
Kocjancic was also the team’s leading rebound getter with 8.8 boards per game last year.
The four seniors are part of a five-member seniors class, as Jones is the only junior on the roster and the rest of the team is made up of three sophomores and one freshman.
Johnsonburg head coach Mike King said he also expects to see quality minutes off the bench from sophomores Ella Stauffer and Emma King as well as freshman Tess Kocjancic.
“Our goals are to improve every day and see where theat will take us,” King said.
The head coach noted his team will look to rely on their speed and unselfish play style this season while he hopes to see improvements on the boards from his players.
Johnsonburg opens its season tonight against St. Marys.
ROSTER
Seniors: Amanda Williams, Rylee Casilio, Cassidy King, Alondra Del Rio, Lindsey Kocjancic. Juniors: Maria Jones. Sophomores: Ella Stauffer, Megan Bienkowski, Emma King. Freshman: Tess Kocjancic.
