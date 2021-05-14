JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg softball team used some timely hitting coupled with a few Elk County Catholic errors to knock off the Lady Crusadfers, 8-5, Thursday at Knothole Park to move back over the .500 mark at 8-7.
Elk County more than doubled the Ramettes in the hit category, 13-6, on the day, but Johnsonburg made theirs count more as it put together three-run innings in the first and fourth before adding on a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.
The Lady Crusaders (12-5) tried to make some noise to open the game as Lucy Klawuhn hit a leadoff single and Lydia Anderson a one-out singles off Ramettes' starter Julia Jones.
However, Jones stranded both runners on what would become a theme in the game as ECC left 10 runners on base overall.
Johnsonburg carried that momentum into the bottom of the first and grabbed the lead with the first of its two three-run frames.
Jenna Pavlock reached on an error to open the inning and promptly scored on a triple by Jones before Julie Peterson doubled home Jones to make it 2-0. Peterson later scored on a groundout by Jenna Kasmierski.
The game remained 3-0 into the fourth before ECC finally got on the board with a pair of runs.
Caitlyn Vollmer got things started with a leadoff single. Her courtesy runner Reagan Bauer was then bunted to second by Tessa Fledderman before taking third on a single by Hope Farley.
Bauer then scored on a Klawuhn sacrifice fly before Gabby Weisner doubled home Farley to make it a 3-2 game.
Any momentum ECC built was quickly taken away as Johnsonburg countered with a three-run bottom of the fourth.
Shelby Sorg reached on another ECC error to open the inning before Pavlock singled. That brought Jones to the plate, and she delivered again, this time belting a three-run home run to right to put the Ramettes up 6-2. Jones was 3-for-4 on the day with four RBIs. She finished a double short of the cycle.
Elk County got a run back in the fifth when Ellie Baron scored on an error, while Johnsonburg scored its final two runs in the sixth when Jenna Kasmierski plated a run on a groundout and Jones scored on a wild pitch.
The Crusaders scored twice in the seventh, but it wasn't enough as the Ramettes came away with the 8-5 victory, avenging an earlier 6-5 loss at ECC on April 16.
Johnsonburg hosts Smethport for a doubleheader today, while ECC plays at Smethport on Monday.
In other softball action Thursday:
DuBois Central Catholic 15,
Kane 0, 4 innings
KANE — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team got the bats working early and often Thursday at Kane, as the Lady Cardinals racked up 16 hits in a 15-0, 4-inning victory that improved their record to 15-2.
The Lady Cardinals scored twice in the first before they began to pour it on with four runs in the second and eight more in the third. Sitting on the verge of a 15-run mercy rule, DCC put that into play with one final run in the fourth to end things early.
Emma Suplizio led the DCC attack, going 3-for-3 with six RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Teammate Mia Meholick also finished with three hits, all doubles, while driving in two runs and scoring three more.
Kayley Risser and Shyanne Lundy each added two hits and two RBIs, with Lundy ripping a double, while Chelsea Busatto had two singles and a RBI. Madison Hoyt chipped in a single and two RBIs.
In the circle, Hoyt teamed up with Lydia Morgan to throw a one-hit shutout. Hoyt started and tossed two scoreless, no-hit inning while striking out two to notch the win. Morgan allowed one hit and struck out four in her two innings. Neither walked a batter.
Central Catholic closes out its regular season Monday with a doubleheader at Sheffield.