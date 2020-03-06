HERSHEY — Johnsonburg’s first trek to the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships in nine years prove to be a rough one Thursday, but the Rams managed to get two of their three qualifiers out of Day 1.
Redbank Valley didn’t fare much better as a pair of Bulldogs combined to go 0-3 with one surviving to battle another day inside the Giant Center.
Johnsonburg went a combined 2-3 with freshman Aiden Zimmerman (152 pounds) being the lone Ram to reach today’s quarterfinals. junior teammate Cole Casilio (160) went 1-1 on the day, while fellow junior Dalton Stahli (138) went 0-2 and was eliminated.
Zimmerman (33-7), the Northwest Regional runner-up, won a late thriller against Halifax sophomore Bryce Enders (38-10) in their 152-pound first round bout.
Enders took a 1-0 lead to the third on the strength on a second-period escape. Zimmerman then chose down in the third but struggled to get from under Enders. The Ram pulled even on a penalty point midway through the period, and it appeared the match was headed to overtime.
However, Zimmerman broke free from Enders on the edge of the mat with one second remaining to come away with a 2-1 victory. The win was the first at states by a Ram since Jesse Wolfe went 1-2 in 2011.
The Ram is back in action today against Northeast champ Wesley Barnes (37-9), a freshman from Southern Columbia. Barnes beat Burgettstown’s Shane Kemper (36-11), 8-1 Thursday.
Casilio (37-5) opened against a familiar face in Philipsburg-Osceola junior Hunter Weitoish (32-6), a returning state qualifier. The pair met three times in the regular season at two different tournaments, with the Mountie coming away with a pair of wins (5-0, 2-0) and the Ram one (3-2).
Round No. 4 also went Weitoish’s way 7-1, as he used a huge four-point move in the second period to seize control of the bout. Casilio led 1-0 up to that point on the strength on an escape to start the second after the pair wrestled a scoreless opening two minutes.
Weitoish chose bottom in the third, and the Ram elected to let him up to start the period. The two battled on their feet for most of the period before the Mountie sealed the win on a takedown with 21 seconds remaining.
The win put the Mountie in this morning’s quarterfinals, where he has defending state champ Andrew Cerniglia (43-1), the Southeast Region champ who is a senior from Notre Dame-Green Pond.
Cerniglia is one of two reigning state champs in the field, as two-time gold medalist Thayne Lawrence (22-0) of Frazier is on the other side of the draw.
As for Stahli (27-13), he saw his season come to an end with a pair of shutout losses. He fell 6-0 to Notre Dame-Green Pond freshman Holden Garcia (41-12) in a 138-pound pigtail bout. Garcia went on to beat Northeast Region champ Patrick Edmonson (22-5), 6-2, to reach the quarterfinals.
The loss dropped Stahli into the consy bracke, where he suffered a 7-0 setback to Hughesville’s Luke Gorg (35-5), who lost his opener to Curwensville’s Zach Holland, 3-2.
Redbank’s saving grace for the day was the fact senior Ethan Wiant (145) got bye into today’s 145-pound consolation second round after suffering a heartbreaking loss in his opener.
Junior teammate Kobe Bonanno (285) also lost his opener late before going 0-2 on the day.
Wiant entered states undefeated at 37-0 and was fresh off winning his first Northwest Regional title. Ranked No. 5 in the state, Wiant looked have things under control in his 145-pound first round as he took a 6-2 lead into third against Westmont-Hilltop’s Noah Korenski (34-13).
However, the Hilltopper, who placed fifth at the Southwest Region tourney, staged a third-period comeback. He escaped just past the midway point of the period to make it 6-3.
He saved his best for last though, as he put Wiant on his back for a four-point move in the final five seconds to pull out a thrilling 7-6 victory. Korenski went 2-0 on the day to reach the quarters.
Wiant’s bye may have been a good thing, as it gave it him a day to regroup before he faces Berlin’s Tristan Pugh (41-4) in a major showdown in today’s second round of consolations.
Pugh entered states ranked No. 4 and Wiant No. 5, meaning a medal favorite will be eliminated. The winner their bout will then have to win again to assure themselves on landing on the podium.
Bonanno (29-9) appeared to be headed to victory in his heavyweight pigtail bout to open the day before he was stunned by Tussey Mountain sophomore Matthew Watkins (31-11).
The Bulldog held a 3-2 lead late in the third — scoring an escape in the second and takedown in the third. However, he looked to relax a little as he checked out the clock in the closing moments, and that opened the door for Watkins to shoot and take down Bonanno with a second remaining.
The loss dropped Bonanno into the consy bracket, where his season ended with a 7-1 loss to Girard’s Jordan Shell (36-6).