JOHNSONBURG — Johnsonburg used four unearned runs in the fourth and held off a late rally by visiting Brockway as it secured a 5-3 victory in the District 9 Class AA quarterfinals at Knothole Park Tuesday.
On the young Rams team, it was one of their three seniors who came up big in the opening round game.
Daunte Allegretto got the start on the mound, allowing no runs on three hits over five innings to secure the win, as he helped his own cause with a three-run homer in Johnsonburg’s big inning.
“Daunte (Allegretto) pitched a hell of a game and had the big hit,” Johnsonburg head coach Frank Ferragine said. “The top of the order didn’t hit too well, but the middle and bottom did and sometimes that’s what you need.”
The game was controlled by each side’s starting pitchers in the early going, as Allegretto went up against Brockway starter Tino Inzana.
The Rovers had their chances in the early going to take the lead, as they stranded runners at third in each of the first two innings.
In the first, Zane Puhala ripped a pitch over the left fielder’s head for a one-out double, then moved to third when Tyler Serafini flew out to center.
The Rovers senior was stranded their when Allegretto forced the following batter to fly out into foul territory on the first base side.
In the second inning Matt Holt got things started for Brockway with a one-out single back up the middle before moving into scoring position when Bryce Grecco drew a walk.
With Conner Ford at the plate, a pitch got away from Rams catcher Ethan Wells, as Holt looked to move up to third on the play.
Well’s throw got away from Zack Zameroski at third allowing Holt to reach safely, as Grecco looked to move into scoring position as well on the play.
Instead, Zameroski tracked down the loose ball and fired to second for the second out of the frame.
Allegretto then got out of the jam by striking Ford out looking as the Rams carried the momentum over into the bottom of the inning.
After a groundout started the home half of the second, Dalton Stahli worked a one-out walk, before being forced out at second when Garrett Gregori reached on a fielder’s choice.
Gregori then stole second before scoring the game’s first run when Dom Allegretto singled to center field.
The game remained 1-0 into the fourth, as Brockway had yet another chance to break through on the scoreboard.
Serafini led off with a single to center, before Matthew Clark reaches on a one-out walk and was replaced by courtesy runner Clayton Heckman.
Holt then laid down a well executed sacrifice bunt to advance both runners into scoring position with two outs.
Daunte Allegretto once again used a key strikeout to escape the jam, as the Rovers stranded four runners in scoring position over the first four innings.
Johnsonburg then capitalized on a pair of errors in the bottom of the inning on its way to a four-run frame.
Austin Green got the inning started with a single to left, but was then picked off by Inzana at first for the inning’s first out.
Zameroski then reached on an error in right field before Stahli reached on a walk to put runners on first and second with one away.
Gregori followed by hitting a hard ground ball to third that got between the third baseman’s leg and into left field, allowing Zameroski to come around and score.
Dom Allegretto then hit a grounder to third, as Ford was able to beat Stahli to the bag for the second out as Inzana looked to get out of the jam and keep it a two-run game.
Daunte Allegretto made sure that would not be the case, as he drove a pitch just over the fence in left for a three-run home run to give the Rams a 5-0 lead.
Brockway then began to battle back in the top of the sixth, as Serafini drew a walk to start the inning.
He then advanced to second on a throwing error on an attempted pick-off from Wells behind the plate on a swinging strike three by Inzana.
With Clark at the plate, Serafini moved to third and then came in to score the Rovers’ first run on a pair of wild pitches.
In the seventh, Ford led off with a bloop single to center field, before Ben Glasl reached on a walk with one away.
The Rams then turned to senior Gavin Elmquist on the mound in relief of Gabe Watts.
After both runners moved up on a passed ball, Puhala delivered his second double to left of the day to cut the deficit to two at 5-3.
Elmquist then recorded a strikeout and forced a fly out to right field to record the save in the quarterfinal victory.
“Brockway is never out of a game, last year we played them in the championship game and it went back-and-forth,” Ferragine said. “You never count Brockway out, they are always fought to put away.”
“Pitching was big today, now we have Gabe (Watts) and Gavin (Elmquist) available for Thursday against Coudersport.”
On the other side, Brockway head coach Terry Moore said his team has battled throughout the year, led by a talented group of seniors
“Like I told them, a base hit here or there and we make a play,” Moore said. “We didn’t take advantage of any of the breaks we got and that’s a good team so I’m not too upset with the way we played today.”
The game was the final one for Brockway’s nine seniors, as Hunter Allenbaugh, Clark, Grecco, Heckman, Holt, Inzana, Garrett McClintick, Puhala and Serafini all played their final games in a Rover jersey.
“They’re gonna be greatly missed from Brockway High School and you hate to see them go, but you’re also proud of them and know they are gonna move on in life and do good things,” Moore said.
Johnsonburg will now take on Coudersport in the semifinals Thursday.