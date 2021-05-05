DuBOIS — The Johnsonburg baseball team is in the midst of a dominant season and has easily dispatched most of its opponents, with the exception of one — DuBois Central Catholic.
The teams played their second one-run game of the season Tuesday at Stern Family Field despite inclement weather in the area, and it was the Rams who pulled out their second hard-fought victory of the year vs. the Cardinals to remain undefeated at 11-0.
The game was originally scheduled to play in Johnsonburg, but the field at Knothole Park was not playable, so the Rams agreed to make a second trip south to DuBois to play on the turf at City Park. Johnsonburg came away with a thrilling 5-4, 10-inning victory in the first meeting between the teams back on April 6.
Extra innings weren’t needed Tuesday as the Rams used a key three-run fourth inning and a strong pitching performance from the duo of Gabe Watts and Jefferson Freeburg to edge the Cardinals yet again.
Central Catholic (5-7) scored a pair of runs in the first against Watts as the game started in a steady rain, but once the weather moved out, the Rams’ lefty settled in. All told, he allowed three runs, two earned, on two hits while striking out seven and walking just the two in the first.
Freeburg tossed two scoreless innings to earn the save. He didn’t allow a hit while striking out two and walking a pair.
Johnsonburg has won its other nine games by at least six runs, including four mercy-rule victories.
“DCC is really well-coached, so we’ve had two really close games, both down here on this field,” Johnsonburg coach Mike Porter. “I’m glad Adam (Fox) gave us a chance to come down here and play, because our field wouldn’t have been playable today.
“They kind of move their guys around and obviously have seen our spray charts for sure, because they just happen to be in position (a lot of time). Pitching from them, they pounded the zone on us. I don’t think we had a strikeout, but we could only manage to get four runs.
“That’s a real good team over there, but our pitchers did a nice job after that first inning there. Gabe settled in and dealt, and then JP (Freeburg) came in there at the end and closed the game out. Real happy with the game today.”
Central, which was the visiting team, used some patience at the plate to start the game.
After Watts struck out leadoff hitter Matt Pyne, Cardinals carter Hickman and Damon Foster drew back-to-back walks. The runners moved up on a wild pitch before Ben Gritzer scored Hickman on a groundout. Foster then raced home on another wild pitch to make it 2-0.
Johnsonburg countered with a run in the bottom half.
Aiden Zimmerman got things started with an infield single with one away. he promptly stole second before Camron Marciniak walked. Both moved up on a wild pitch by DCC starter Cartar Kosko before Dalton Stahli plated Zimmerman with a ssacrifice fly to left.
The rain stopped after that first inning, and both pitchers benefited as each recorded 1-2-3 innings in the second and third.
Central broke through for another run in the fourth to push its lead back to two at 3-1.
Foster led off the inning with a single and was bunted to second by Grizter, who reached safely on a throwing error on the play. Foster then tagged up on a flyout by Brandin Anderson before racing home on a perfectly executed squeeze bunt by Kaden Brezenski.
Johnsonburg again had an answer, and this time took the lead for good with a three-run bottom of the fourth against Kosko.
Ethan Wells got things rolling with a leadoff single and quickly stole second. After a flyout, Dom Allegretto reached on a bunt single where DCC got wells hung up off the third-base bag.
However, the throw went to third as Wells broke for the plate. That throw was off the mark, but even if it wasn’t, the Cardinals would have had a tough time getting the Ram before he scored.
Allegretto wound up at second on the play, then took third on a failed pickoff attempt. Kaden Dennis followed with a walk and took second without a throw a pitch later.
Johnsonburg then used some small ball of its own, as Caden Smiley got down a squeeze bunt on a high pitch to score Allegretto to even things at 3-3. Erik Panebianco then ripped a single to center to plate Dennis with what proved to be the game-winning run.
Central Catholic tried to respond in the top of the fifth and got a leadoff infield single from Kosko. However, Dennis promptly turned a 4-3 double play, tagging out courtesy runner Andrew Green as he fielded the ball before firing to first.
Zach Spellen relieved Kosko in the fifth and allowed just a one-out single in that frame to Marciniak in his two innings of work. Marciniak was the lone player in the game with two hits.
The Cardinals made one final threat in the sixth in Freeburg’s first inning of work.
Hickman drew a leadoff walk against the righty, then took second on a groundout and third on a wild pitch on ball four to Gritzer. Gupta again came on the run for the DCC catcher and took second without a throw.
Freeburg stranded both runners in scoring position though, as he got a strikeout and grondout to end the inning. He then retired the side in order in the top of the seventh to finish off the victory.
“We’re one or two hits away, and I preach it to these guys ... situational hitting wins ball games,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “We did everything to win the game, to stay in the game, except for a situational hitting.
“Hat’s off to Gabe Watts though. He’s a nice left-handed pitcher and throws the ball hard and had his curveball today. I don’t mind seeing those types of pitchers because it makes these guys better. Hopefully, we can get some wins here and move towards the playoffs.
“At the end of the day, it was a competitive game. Johnsonburg is tough and why they are 11-0. That group has played together for a long time and hats off to their coaching staff. We just need a couple guys to step up in the middle of the order and start driviing in some runs in big spots in order to keep competing.”
Johnsonburg is back in action today in the semfinals of the Elk County Tournament. The top-seeded Rams battle No. 4 Elk County Catholic at 4 p.m. at Berwind Park. Second-seeded Coudersport plays third-seeded St. Marys at 6 p.m.
Central Catholic hosts Brookville on Thursday.
JOHNSONBURG 4,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 3
Score By Innings
DCC 200 100 0 — 3
J’burg 100 300 x — 4
DuBois Central Catholic—3
Matt Pyne cf 3000, Carter Hickman 2b 1100, Damon Foster ss 2210, Ben Gritzer c 1001, Brandin Anderson dh 3000, Zach Spellen 1b-p 0000, Kaden Brezenski 3b 2001, Dante Armanini lf 3000, Cartar Kosko p 3010, Taven Lukehart 1b 0000, Jack Adair rf 3000. Totals: 20-3-2-2.
Johnsonburg—4
Luke Zimmerman lf 3000, Aiden Zimmerman ss 3110, Camron Marciniak cf 3020, Ethan Wells c 2110, Dalton Stahli 3b 2001, Dom Allegretto 1b 3110, Kaden Dennis 2b 2100, Caden Smiley rf 2001, Erik Panebianco dh 2011, Gabe Watts p 0000, Jefferson Freeburg p 0000. Totals: 22-4-6-3.
Errors: DCC 0, J’burg 1. LOB: DCC 3, J’burg 3. DP: DCC 0, J’burg 1. SF: Stahli. SAC: Gritzer, Brezenski; Smiley. SB: A. Zimmerman, Marciniak, Wells.
Pitching
DCC: Cartar Kosko-4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Zach Spellen-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
J’burg: Gabe Watts-5 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO; Jefferson Freeburg-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Watts. Losing pitcher: Kosko. Save: Freeburg.