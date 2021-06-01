DuBOIS — The Johnsonburg Rams varsity baseball used stellar pitching and base running on Memorial Day at Showers Field to beat the Kane Wolves 4-1 to move to 21-0 on the year and win the District 9 Class AA title.
The Rams are no stranger to the big stage, as many on the team took part in two state championships at the Junior and Senior Little League levels, as well as an Eastern regional championship.
“It’s one of those groups that’s played together for a long time,” Rams head coach Mike Porter said. “They love these moments. You put them in a big game and they seem to rise up to it. They’ve done it many times in the past. But we’re a complete team — top to bottom. Even our bench players coming into the game are solid baseball players. They’re starters on most other teams ... If somebody said, ‘You’re going to be 21-0 and district champs,’ I would’ve said, ‘I don’t know about that. We might be district champs but 21-0 is pretty crazy.’”
The speedy Rams swiped eight bases on the day and pitcher Gabe Watts allowed four hits in six innings of work while striking out 10.
“Gabe is where we want him to be at the end of the season right now,” Porter said. “He’s throwing his best games at the end of the season.”
While the Rams only had six hits at the plate, Dalton Stahli was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
After Kane couldn’t get anything going in the top of the first inning, leadoff hitter Aiden Zimmerman singled just past the Wolves’ third baseman. While Dom Allegretto was at bat, Zimmerman stole second and then stole third — at which the throw to third from the catcher went awry and Zimmerman came home for the quick 1-0 lead.
“This team’s fast from top to bottom,” Porter said. “Even the coach from Kane said that. He said, ‘There’s one thing I can’t do and it’s I can’t stop your speed — and I know it’s coming.’ So when guys get on base, you know what you’re dealing with. I think they stole 150 some bases this year, so they fly.”
With the score still 1-0 heading into the bottom of the third, number nine hitter Luke Zimmerman led off with a double that went down the left field line and proceeded to steal third. Aiden Zimmerman’s fielder’s choice plated Luke Zimmerman to go up 2-0. Allegretto then singled after that and with two outs, Kane and pitcher Carson Whiteman intentionally walked Ethan Wells.
Whiteman balked to advance Wells and Allegretto to second and third, respectively. That’s when Stahli had his second single of the game — this time to right field that plated the two Rams to take a 4-0 lead.
From there, it was a pitcher’s duel between Watts and Whiteman as the Rams would only get one more hit for the rest of the game.
“Whiteman’s tough,” Porter said of Kane’s pitcher. “He’s going to college and signed with Gannon. I’ve coached him two or three years. He’s the scariest guy we face, for sure. And we knew that coming in. We knew that the key to kind of getting to him early was to get a couple runs up because we don’t give up a lot of runs. If we could put two or three runs on, it puts the pressure on them and the batters. He started dealing again there at the end and shut us down. Then we had a scary moment in the seventh, so the game was never complete until you get that third out.”
In the bottom of the fourth, Luke Zimmerman walked and then stole second and third with two outs, but Johnsonburg couldn’t must up anything else at the plate.
Kane got on the board in the top of the sixth inning as Harley Morris led off with a ground rule double to left and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Morris would be caught in a rundown between third and home as Whiteman hit one to third, with Morris getting out and Whiteman advancing to second because of it. Justin Peterson then hit a grounder to Aiden Zimmerman — who’s throw went wide and Whiteman crossed the plate to cut the deficit to 4-1.
After Johnsonburg’s last trip to the plate didn’t produce, Shane Ackley drew a leadoff walk, at which Watts then was relieved from the mound in favor of Aiden Zimmerman — who struck out the first two batters he faced before Bobby Rumcik took an 0-2 pitch past a diving Jefferson Freeburg at third base to extend the game. But Aiden Zimmerman got Harley Morris to ground out to give Johnsonburg the district title with a 4-1 win.
Porter said he’s been impressed with his team’s defense throughout the year, as it came through big when the Rams needed it on Monday.
“Defense is what we do best,” Porter said. “We go game after game after game without errors. And if we do have an error, it’s usually on a play that’s a better than average play to make. Our pitching’s been solid for the last four to five weeks. I think Gabe has given up one run in his last 25 innings. We had a no-hitter thrown in the first game of the playoffs ... The thing that I like about our team is the defense. You are going to have to string hits together to beat us. You’re not going to hit it at somebody and get away with getting free bases. And we stress to don’t walk batters.”
As Johnsonburg moves to 21-0 as the D9 Class AA champs, they’ll have the upcoming week to get ready for its first Class AA state playoff game, which will be played on Monday, June 7 at a location to be determined against District 7’s number four seed. Porter said he likes his team’s chances heading into the tournament.
“When you get into one game elimination baseball, it’s tough,” Porter said. “The coaching staff, we’ve done it before at the junior league level and the senior league level. When you’ve got to win every game, you can’t have that off game ... And we’ve got two or three guys behind (Watts on the mound) that we’re really confident in. So we feel like we’re set up for a playoff run. Our goals are to run this thing out so we’ll see what happens in the next couple weeks.”
JOHNSONBURG 4,
KANE 1
Score by Innings
Kane 000 001 0 — 1
J’Burg 103 000 x — 4
Kane—1
Harley Morris ss 4010, Andrew Jekielek 2b 3010, Carson Whiteman p 3100, Justin Peterson 3b 3010, Reese Novosel 1b 2000, Shane Ackley rf 2010, Curtis Barner dh 2000, Landon Darr ph 1000, Jacob Costenzo cf 2000, Luke Ely ph 1000, Bobby Rumcik c 3010, Bryce Bizzak lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 26-1-5-0.
Johnsonburg—4
Aiden Zimmerman ss-p 3111, Dom Allegretto 1b 3110, Camron Marciniak cf 3000, Ethan Wells c c 2100, Dalton Stahli 3b-ss 3032, Kaden Dennis 2b 2000, Gabe Watts p (flex) 0000, Caden Smiley rf 0000, Collin Porter dh 3000, Jefferson Freeburg rf-3b 2000, Luke Zimmerman lf 2110. Totals: 23-4-6-3.
Errors: Kane 1 J’Burg 1. LOB: Kane 6, J’Burg 3. 2B: Morris; L. Zimmerman. SB: L. Zimmerman 3, A. Zimmerman 2, Stahli, Allegretto, Dennis.
Pitching
Kane: Carson Whiteman-6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K.
J’Burg: Gabe Watts-6+ IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO; Aiden Zimmerman-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Watts. Losing pitcher: Whiteman. Save: A. Zimmerman.