BRADFORD — The Johnsonburg baseball team continued its hot start with a 10-0, 5-inning victory against Bradford at Pitt-Bradford’s Kessel Athletic Complex.
Ethan Wells had a big day at the plate for the Rams, while the duo of Collin Porter and Jefferson Freeburg combined on a five-hit shutout.
Johnsonburg got all the runs it needed in the top of the first when Camron Marciniak drew a two-out walk and trotted around the bases on a two-run homer by Wells that put the Rams up 2-0.
The Rams added to their lead with a three-run second.
Porter opened the inning with a walk and was replaced by courtesy runner Erik Panebianco, who would score on an Aiden Zimmerman single to make it 3-0. Zimmerman then stole second and third before scoring on a wild pitch.
Marciniak kept the inning rolling with the second of his four walks before racing home on a double by Wells to give the Rams a 5-0 lead.
Johnsonburg pushed its lead to 9-0 with a four-run fourth that featured Zimmerman scoring on a double steal, a RBI singles from Kaden Dennis and Caden Smiley and a sacrifice fly by Porter.
Dalton Stahli put the 10-run mercy rule in the fifth with a single that plated Marciniak.
All that offense proved to be more than enough for Porter and Freeburg.
Porter tossed four scoreless to get the win. He gave up five hits, struck out three and walked two. Freeburg threw the final two frames, striking out two and walking none.
Wells finished 2-for-3 with the double, homer and three RBIs. No other Ram had nore than one hit on the day.
Johnsonburg (7-0) hosts Curwensville on Tuesday.
JOHNSONBURG 10,
BRADFORD 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
J’burg 230 41 — 10
Kane 000 00 — 0
Johnsonburg—10
Luke Zimmerman lf 4000, Aiden Zimmerman ss 3211, Camron Marciniak cf 0400, Ethan Wells c 3223, Dalton Stahli 3b 1111, Domenic Allegretto 31b 010, Nick Myers 1b 0000, Kaden Dennis 2b 2011, Cameron Larkin ph 1000, Caden Smiley rf 3011, Erik Panebianco rf 0000, Collin Porter 2111, Jefferson Freeburg p 0000. Totals: 22-10-8-8.
Bradford—0
Davis 2000, Dixon 2010, Gow 2010, Ruolo 2010, Austin 2000, Ward 1010, Smith 2010, Minich 1000, Reed 1000, Wells 2000, Greenberg p 0000. Totals: 17-5-0.
Errors: J’burg 0, Bradford 1. LOB: J’burg 8, Bradford 4. DP: JB 1, Bradford 0. 2B: E. Wells. HR: E. Wells. SB: A. Zimmerman 5, Marciniak 4, Panebianco, Stahli 2, Wells; Ruolo. CS: Ruolo.
Pitching
J’burg: Collin Porter-4 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 SO; Jefferson Freeburg-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Bradford: Davis-2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO; Austin-2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Greenberg-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Porter. Losing pitcher: Davis.