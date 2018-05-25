JOHNSONBURG — Sparked by a two-run home run by senior Neil MacDonald, top-seeded Johnsonburg rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to pull out a thrilling 3-2 walk-off victory in eight innings against Redbank Valley Thursday at Knothole Park.
The third-seeded Bulldogs (10-8) jumped to an early lead after scoring twice in the top of the third against Rams starter Johnny Mitchell. However, MacDonald’s two-run blast in the fourth — which followed a leadoff double by Austin Green — put Johnsonburg back in the game and breathed some life back into the Rams.
Outside each team’s two-run half innings, the game was primarily ruled by pitching and defense. The teams combined to strike out 22 times in the game, with the Johnsonburg duo of Mitchell and freshman reliever Gabe Watts accounting for 13 of those.
Mitchell tossed the first four innings and came away with a no-decision after giving up the two earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking two. Watts relieved Mitchell in the fifth and threw four scoreless innings to get the win. He struck out six and walked one.
Ironically, the game’s lone error gave the Rams the 3-2 walk-off victory in the bottom of the eighth.
Johnsonburg’s Kacey Raubenstrauch led off the eighth with a double to left-center, while Green ripped a single between the third baseman and the bag. Redbank then elected to intentionally walk MacDonald and set up a force play at any base with no outs.
That brought Mitchell to the plate, and he lined a pitch to second. The ball was dropped, and in the confusion Raubenstrauch scored from third to win the game and propel the Rams into the D-9 Class AA championship game next week.
While the Bulldogs’ lone error cost them, the Rams played errorless ball while throwing out four runners on the bases outside routine plays. Johnsonburg gunned down two runners at the plate in the game trying to score on hits, while Mitchell picked off a runner at second in the third prior to the Bulldogs scoring their two runs.
“Obviously, you take them (win) any way you can them,” said Johnsonburg coach Jeff Peterson. “I knew it was going to be a tough game coming in to begin with. They battled with us the last time, and the kid who pitched today played short the last time and I knew he was going to pitch and had one heck of an arm. He’s a tough pitcher and brings it.
“What a game though. We battled back and forth and threw what, three guys out at home. That’s not suppose to be that way. But, we made plays (defensively) and Johnny Mitchell did a great job pitching up front and Gabe Watts as a freshman came in there at the end and handled some pressure.
“The guys put the ball in play finally, and that was an awesome home run by Neil (MacDonald) in a clutch situation. We’re down 2-0 and the air is starting to come out of the balloon until he hits that. Then, the life comes back into everybody. There’s always a turning point.”
Redbank threatened in the top of the first when Layton singled and Bonanno walked with two outs. However, Mitchell struck out Grayson Harman to end the threat.
The Bulldogs finally broke the ice in the third.
Logan Wadding and Blaney Brooks led off the inning with the back-to-back singles that ultimately led to Redbank having two runners in scoring position. That quickly changed though on an odd pickoff play.
Mitchell faked a throw to second before flipping the ball to shortstop MacDonald well in front of the bag. Brooks froze on the play, as MacDonald ran towards him, Brooks broke for third instead of back to the bag. With Wadding standing at third, all MacDonald had to was track down Brooks and tag him out.
The play proved pivotal when Layton singled and Bonanno doubled with two outs to score Wadding and Layton, respectively. Bonanno was cut down trying to go to third on a late throw to the plate.
The damage was done though as the Bulldogs went up 2-0.
That lead looked safe early on with Layton on the mound, as the Bulldog faced one over the minimum through three innings —allowing just a walk and infield single.
Green and MacDonald quickly changed that in the fourth, though, with MacDonald’s blast evening the score at 2-2.
Redbank had the biggest threat over the final three innings before the game went to extras.
Bonanno led off the top of the sixth with a walk and promptly took second on a wild pitch. After a strikeout, Cameron Travis smacked a single the other way to right field. Johnsonburg’s Ben Freeburg momentarily bobbled the ball, which led to some indecision for Bulldogs’ head coach Craig Hibell, who elected to send Bonanno home on the play.
Bonanno stumbled slightly on the bag as he rounded third, which gave Freeburg plenty of time to recover and gun down the Bulldog at the plate to keep it a 2-2 game.
Redbank got a nice pair of defensive plays in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings. Layton, who moved to short after reaching the 100-pitch limit, made a diving stop in the hole on a ball hit by Daunte Allegretto and threw out the Ram to end the inning.
Layton then led off the eighth with his third single of the game. The Bulldog never left third though, as Watts recorded a pair of strikeouts and a groundout.
That set the stage for the Rams dramatics in the bottom of the eighth to win the game.
“The two-run homer in the middle of the game against Layton was tough,” said Hibell. “We knew MacDonald and Mitchell were their top two hitters, and that we just had to try to limit their damage. And, I think we did a good job of that. To hold that team over eight innings to three runs was a pretty solid effort between Layton, our No. 1, and Brooks, who is our three or four (pitcher).
“There’s nothing I’d do different. We gave a heck of an effort. We just didn’t make the plays at the right time.”
Johnsonburg advances to play seventh-seeded Brockway for the D-9 Class AA title Wednesday at Showers Field at 4 p.m.. Brockway pulled off its second upset in as many days Thursday by beating third-seeded Brookville, 7-5, to reach its second straight title game.
