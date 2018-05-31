DuBOIS — The Johnsonburg baseball team broke out the bats Wednesday against Brockway, pounding out 15 hits against a trio of Rovers pitchers en route to capturing the District 9 Class AA title with a 12-6 victory at Showers Field.
And, it was the top of the order that did most of that damage as Rams Kacey Raubenstrauch, Austin Green and Neil MacDonald — hitters Nos. 1-3 — each had three hits to account for more half the team’s overall total. Green knocked in three runs, while Raubenstrauch and MacDonald had one each. MacDonald also had a pair of doubles.
Teammate Johnny Mitchell added a solo home run and notched the win on the mound while helping the Rams secure just the second district crown in program history. Mitchell threw the first five innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on twp hits while striking out two and walking five.
Johnsonburg’s first district title came back in 2007 when the Rams were in Class A. Johnsonburg made a run to the state finals that season before losing to Minersville. The Rams were the D-9 Class A runners-up in 2013 when they won the program’s only state title.
The win also was the Rams third this season against the Rovers. Johnsonburg won 9-3 at Brockway on April 10, then pulled out a 504 victory at home May 8.
“I’ll take it anyway we can get it,” said Rams coach Jeff Peterson of the victory. “Everybody did a great job, and we had some good hitting today finally. We struggled off these pitchers the last time we faced them. But, today we stayed back and waited a little bit and hit the way we should hit.
“We played good defense too. They (Rovers) had some errors, but that’s what happens when you put the ball in play, and we put he ball in play today.
“They (Brockway) are one heck of a team though. They are scrappers and just keep on coming. I told the guys no matter what the score was it was never over, and it wasn’t over. Then we couldn’t throw a strike (in the seventh inning).”
Peterson also said it’s special to capture that elusive second district title.
“It’s nice to win another one, and this is in AA, which is different class,” said Peterson. “It’s something different and great for the kids. I told them at the beginning of the season, what i was looking for was a No. 1 seed coming out of D-9 as the district champ, and I wasn’t lying to them. I told them the opportunity was there to take it, and the did great. I can’t say enough about them.”
After Mitchell stranded a runner in scoring position in the top of the first, the Rams grabbed the early lead with a run in the bottom half of the inning.
Raubenstrauch led off the inning with a single to left and promptly stole second before coming home on a double by MacDonald that Brockway’s left fielder Zane Puhala appeared to lose in the clouds.
Johnsonburg added to that 1-0 lead with a pair of runs without the aide of a hit in the third.
Raubenstrauch drew a walk to open the frame and took second on a wild pitch. He was then erased on third on a grounder hit by Green. MacDonald and Mitchell were then hit by pitches to load the bases.
Ben Freeburg then forced home a run with a walk, while Zach Zameroksi got down a perfect squeeze bunt with two strikes to score MacDonald to make it 3-0. Zameroski had failed on a bunt attempt earlier in the at-bat.
Brockway got a run back in the fourth when Tyler Serafini smacked a leadoff single and later scored on a Tino Inzana groundout to make it a 3-1 game. The Rovers had a chance to add more in the inning, but Mitchell fielded a comebacker hit by Dom Inzana to end the inning with two runners in scoring position.
Johnsonnburg then broke the game open with a four-run fourth that featured four hits and two Rover errors.
Daunte Allegretto reached on an error to open the inning, while Raubenstrauch followed with a walk. Green then ripped a single to left to plate Allegretto but Raubenstaruch was cut down trying to go first-to-third on the play.
That proved to be a big out for the Rovers as MacDonald followed with a single to center that got past Rover Angelo Inzana. Green scored on the play, as did a hustling MacDonald.
That brought Mitchell to the plate and he crushed a homer over the wall in center to put the Rams up 7-1.
Reliever Serafini gave up a two-out triple to Zameroski but stranded the Ram at third to keep it a 7-1 game.
The Rovers responded with a pair of unearned runs in the fifth.
Ben Glasl led off the inning with a walk, while Zane Puhala reached on an error by third baseman Garrett Gregori that put runners on second and third. A sacrifice fly from Baka scored Glasl, while Puhala scored on a groundout by Serafini to pull the Rovers within four at 7-3.
The Rams responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth.
Johnsonburg loaded the bases with no outs on an error and bunt singles by Allegretto and Raubenstaruch. Green followed with a single to chase home Paul Gresco before Serafini recorded a pair of strikeouts.However, Freeburg came through with a clutch two-out single to plate a pair of runs to push the rams lead to 10-3.
The see-saw game continued in the top of the sixth as Brockway scored twice on a two-run single by Puhala.
But, the Rovers quickly saw Johnsonburg get those runs right back in the bottom of the sixth.
Allegretto jump-started that rally when he reached on a two-out error. Raubenstrauch followed with a triple that scored Allegretto, while a single by Green brought home Raubenstraich with the Rams’ 12th run. MacDonald then ripped his second double of the game to put two runners in scoring position, but Serafini struck out Mitchell to end the inning.
Brockway made one final push in the seventh as three walks and a hits batsman by relievers Gabe watts and MacDonald produced a run for the Rovers. Peterson wasted little time going to Green after MacDonald lasted just two hitters.
Green got Dom Inzana to line into a double play before striking out Matt Holt to end the game.
Johnsonburg returns to action Monday in the opening round of the state playoffs against the winner of a subregional between District 5 and District 8.
