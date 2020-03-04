HERSHEY — Nine years.
That’s how long its been since Johnsnnburg had a wrestler compete at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships. However, that long drought will end in a big way Thursday when a trio of Rams — juniors Cole Casilio and Dalton Stahli and freshman Aiden Zimmerman — hit the mats at the Giant Center in Hershey.
They will become the first Rams to compete at states since Jesse Wolfe went 1-2 at 125 pounds back in 2011. That was back when the old 16-man brackets were used — they now feature 20 wrestlers — and one win put you one shy of capturing a medal. Nowadays, some wrestlers have to win at least three times to land on the podium.
Zimmerman and Casilio enter states as Northwest Regional runners-up, while Stahli is a fourth-place finisher.
Zimmerman (32-7), ranked 15th in the state, landed in the top half at 152 which features four previous medalists. However, all four are in same quarter of the draw, and the Ram would only have to face one of them in the semifinals.
The Ram battles Halifax sophomore Bryce Enders (SE-3, 37-9), ranked No. 21, in the Round of 16 with the victor potentially getting Northeast Regional champ Wesley Barnes (36-9), a freshman from Southern Columbia in the quarterfinals. Barnes is ranked seventh in the state.
The heavy firepower in the in the other quarter in the top, headlined by top-ranked Caleb Dowling (40-4) of St. Joseph’s Academy. Dowling has placed in the Top 4 three times, including third last year. Dowling has to deal with a pair of sixth-place medalists — Bermudian Springs senior Trenton Harder (SE-6, 35-7) and Bishop McDevitt senior Tyler Martin (SE-3, 36-4) to reach the semis.
The bottom half at 152 has three of the top four wrestlers in the state — Burrell junior AJ Corrado (SW-2, 42-7), Sharon senior Sully Allen (NW-1, 35-2) and Palisades junior Benjamin Haubert (SE-1, 37-3). Corrado, ranked second, has placed fifth and seventh, while Allen (No. 3) was fifth a year ago.
As for Casilio (36-4), he finds himself in a 160 field that features a pair of returning state champs in Frazier senior Thayne Lawrence (SW-1, 21-0) and Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Andrew Cerniglia (SE-1, 42-1).
Lawrence is actually a two-time defending state champ, winning titles at 152 as a sophomore and 160 a year ago, while Cerniglia captured gold at 145 as a junior.
Casilio battles Philipsburg-Osceola junior Hunter Weitoish (SW-3, 31-6), a returning qualifier, in the bottom half — with the winner most likely facing Cerniglia in the quarterfinals.
St. Joseph’s Academy’s Keegan Rothrock (SW-2, 33-6), who placed third a year ago, also is in the bottom along with Benton sophomore Nolan Lear (NE-1, 32-1). The duo are ranked third and fourth, respectively.
Lawrence headlines the top half at 160 and could face Brockway’s Noah Bash (NW-4, 26-10) in the Round of 16. The winner of that bout faces a potential tough quarterfinal bout against Southern Columbia’s Gavin Garcia (NE-2, 23-2). Garcia placed fourth at states a year ago and is ranked fifth.
The Rams’ final entrant, Stahli (27-11), landed in a pigtail bout in the bottom half at 138 and faces ninth-ranked Holden Garcia (SE-5, 39-12) of Notre Dame-Green Pond. The winner gets Northeast champ Patrick Edmonson (22-4) of Southern Columbia in the Round of 16. Ranked fifth, Edmonson is a three-time qualifier who placed sixth as a freshman.
The bottom also features Northwest Regional champ Kenneth Kiser (40-3) of Saegertown who placed second last year; Trinity senior Patrick DeMark (SE-3, 20-2) was a runner-up two years ago and St. Joseph Academy’s Zack Witmer (SW-2, 32-5), who has placed fourth and fifth.
The top at 138, which features another local wrestler in Curwensville senior Zach Holland (NW-2, 32-1), is highlighted by Bedford’s Kaden Cassidy (SW-1, 34-0), the No. 1 wrestler in the state who has won a pair of bronze medals in his career.
The Class AA Championships get underway Thursday at 9 a.m.