ST. MARYS — The Johnsonburg baseball team captured its third win of the season against Elk County Catholic Thursday, beating the Crusaders, 13-3 in four innings at Berwind Park, for its second mercy-rule victory in those three games.
Both teams got off to fast start in the first, with Johnsonburg (15-0) scoring three in the top half and ECC (4-11) twice in the bottom.
Dom Allegretto had a RBI single and Kaden Dennis a run-scoring double in the first for the Rams, while Crusader Dominic Zambanini had a run-scoring single in the bottom of the inning.
It was all Johnsonburg from there though as they slow extended the lead.
The Rams scored one in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth to tale a 9-2 advantage. They then put the 10-run mercy rule into play with a four-run top of the sixth, while ECC scored once in the bottom of that inning to set the final.
Dennis led the Rams' attack as he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs. Teammate Camron Marciniak was 3-for-4 day with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Caden Smiley added a double and a pair of RBIs, while Allegretto had a double and RBI.
Collin Porter notched the win on the mound. He allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits in four innings of work. He struck out four and walked one.
David Anderson was 3-for-3 with a double for ECC, while Jordan DePrator was 2-for-3 with a RBIs.
Johnsonburg is back in action Saturday at home against St. Marys, while ECC plays at Smethport Monday.
In other baseball action Thursday:
Kane 3,
DuBois Central Catholic 1
KANE — Pitching ruled the day Thursday in Kane as the host Wolves won a low-scoring 3-1 game against visiting DuBois Central Catholic.
That's not to say both teams didn't have scoring chances as they combined to strand 21 runners (12 by Kane) despite their being just nine hits in the game.
In the end, it was the Wolves who were able to claw out a couple more runs to come away with the win behind a strong performance by starter Harley Morris, who went the first five innings. He allowed one unearned run on four hits while striking out five and walking three.
Central Catholic actually opened the scoring with a run in the second when starting pitcher Brandin Anderson ripped a leadoff double and his courtesy runner Neel Gupta later scored with two outs on a single by Matt Pyne.
Kane countered with a pair of runs in the third, scoring one on a double steal and the other on a bases-loaded hit by pitch by Anderson. The DCC righty wound up the hard-luck loser after allowing two runs, both earned, on one hit in 2 2/3 innings of work. He did walk six and struck out two.
The Wolves scored on insurance run in the sixth to eventually win by two.
Pyne and Anderson each had two hits on the day. The only other Cardinal with a hit was Damon Foster.
Central Catholic (7-9) travels to Brookville on Monday.