BROCKWAY — The Brockway wrestling team captured a win the premier matchup Tuesday night against visiting Johnsonburg, but the remainder of the night largely belonged to the Rams who came away with a 50-26 victory.
Johnsonburg won nine of the 14 weights, including four forfeit wins by Isaac Copella, Wyatt Shaffer, Cole Norlin and Tyler Watts. Teammates Nolan Shaffer, Dalton Stahli and Isaac Zimmerman each recorded falls on the night.
Johnsonburg (7-1) also got major decisions from Camron Marciniak and Aiden Zimmerman as it scored bonus points in all nine of its wins on in the match.
As for Brockway (1-2), its major highlight was a hard-fought 6-2 win by senior Noah Bash against Ram junior Cole Casilio at 160.
The Rovers also got a pin from Mark Palmer and a technical fall by Anthony Glasl, while Eric Johnson and Gavin Thompson each won by forfeit.
Brockway is back in action tonight at Hollidaysburg, while Johnsonburg is off until Jan. 2 when it hosts Coudersport.
In other wrestling action Tuesday:
St. Marys 42,
West Branch 33
ALLPORT — The St. Marys wrestling team jumped out to a 26-12 lead halfway throught its match Tuesday night at West Branch, then had to hold off a valiant comeback bid by the Warriors in a 42-33 victory.
Trailing by 14 points, West Branch won four of the ensuing five bouts to grab its only lead of the night at 33-30. That lead was short-lived though as Dutchmen Raivis Bobby and Waylon Wehler each recorded first-period pins at 170 and 182, respectively, to give the Dutchmen the nine-point victory.
It was all St. Marys at the start, as Jeremy Garthwaite beat Ethan Yingling 6-2 and Alex Lukaschunis tech falled Billy Bumbarger, 16-1, before Colton Swanson and Isaac Dellaquila each won by forfeit.
Connor Gausman capped the Dutchmen’s strong start with a 57-second pin of Parker Johnson to make it 26-12 halfway through before West Bramch mounted its comeback bid.
St. Marys got a key win from Greory Tettis during that win, as he scored a 14-0 major decision against Aaron Myers to help set the stage for Bobby and Wehler to win things at the end.
St. Marys (3-0) hosts Ridgway on Thursday.