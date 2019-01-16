BROCKWAY — The only thing anyone can ever ask for is a chance.
The Brockway and Johnsonburg High School boys basketball teams both had their opportunities to chalk up a win during their matchup Tuesday night, but in the end, it came down to who got more.
And, that turned out to be Johnsonburg turned some key rebounds into points in a 52-46 double-overtime victory over Brockway Tuesday.
Those rebounds came off missed free throw opportunities by the Rams (8-2) in the second overtime which ultimately turned the tide.
Johnsonburg was far from great at hitting those shots, hitting just 60 percent in the second overtime, but it was the sheer volume of them that turned the tide as they hit 12 of 20 over the final four minutes.
In all, the Rams converted 14 of 25 from the line, with all of them coming after the half.
“That wasn’t good,” Johnsonburg head coach Bill Shuey said. “(Those) could have easily put the game out of reach, but we made it interesting.”
“I think maybe we were just trying too hard,” Shuey added. “I don’t know what the deal was, but (we) weren’t as crisp as (we) could have been.”
Meanwhile, Brockway was making the most of turnovers and 3-pointers as it never trailed by more than seven points, with that coming in the first half.
The Rovers hit eight 3-pointers in the game, seven after the intermission, led by Alec Freemer who canned four of them on his way to a game-high 19 points.
While he was the only Rover to reach double figures, he wasn’t the only one to hit big shots from behind the arc. Jon Wood had two, including a big one in the second overtime, while Clayton Heckman and Matthew Clark each drained a big one at key times as well.
“We battled back and gave ourselves some opportunities,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “We got some timely stops and hit a couple big buckets and gave ourselves a chance. It just came down to a few little things.”
The Rams (8-2) struggled with a tough defensive effort by Brockway throughout the game and managed just 15 first-half points.
Meanwhile, the Rovers (4-8) had some problems with turnovers over the same stretch but trailed by just three, 15-12, at the intermission.
Johnsonburg tried to pull away in the third, nearly doubling their first-half point total as they climbed out to their biggest lead of the game at seven points early in the fourth, thanks to sophomore Cameron Stelene, who scored eight of his 12 points in the game in the third.
But, a 3-pointer from Heckman and two more from Freemer eventually pulled the margin back to just a point, 34-33, midway through the fourth.
Brockway’s Zane Puhala then followed up a layup by Johnsonburg’s Austin Green with a traditional 3-point play to tie the game at 36-36 with just over three left to play.
Green then gave the Rams a lead with another bucket with 1:30 left, but a short jumper by Brockway’s Marcus Copelli with 30 seconds left tied the score and eventually sent the game into overtime.
Neither team did much in the first OT as both teams scored just two points each, but it was Brockway that nearly walked away with the win as a flurry of activity resulted in a missed shot as the buzzer sounded to send the game to a second OT.
That’s where the momentum started to swing in earnest as Johnsonburg missed some shots from the line but the quick positioning on the boards kept resulting in fouls, sending the Rams back four straight times.
Those trips resulted in just four points but it was a lead that the Rams never lost again as Brockway got as close as two twice before Johnsonburg closed things out.
Johnsonburg will now play host to Brookville Thursday, while Brockway travels to DuBois Central Catholic on Wed., Jan. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.