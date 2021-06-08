PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Johnsonburg baseball team used a big third inning and another strong start by senior lefty Gabe Watts to beat Carmichaels, 8-3, Monday at Rich Kuntz Memorial Field in Punxsutawney to advance to the second round of the PIAA Class A playoffs.
Johnsonburg put together a four-run bottom of the third after Carmichaels had scored twice in the top of the inning to grab a 2-1 lead. That four-run outburst, which made it 5-2, was more than enough for Watts and reliever Aiden Zimmerman from there.
Watts tossed six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out nine and walking a pair. Zimmerman tossed a scoreless seventh, giving up a hit while striking out one, to finish off the victory.
After Watts retired the side in order to start the game, the Rams grabbed the lead with a run in the bottom of the first when Camron Marciniak singled, stole second and scored on a single by Ethan Wells.
Marciniak’s run came on the heels of Carmichael’s throwing Domenic Allegretto out at home on Marciniak single.
Johnsonburg took that 1-0 lead into the third Carmichaels, the fourth-place team from the WPIAL, put together its biggest rally of the day.
Zach Hillsman and Dylan Rohrer led off the inning with back-to-back singles before scoring on a Drake Long double and gavin Pratt groundout, respectively, to give Carmichaels a 2-1 advantage.
That lead was short-lived though, as Johnsonburg answered right back with four runs of its own in the bottom of the inning.
The Rams loaded the bases with no outs on walks by Luke Zimmerman, Aiden Zimmerman and Allegretto. Marciniak then singled to left to score both Zimmermans to put the Rams up 3-2.
Dalton Stahli then singled two batters later to reload the bases for Kaden Dennis, who smacked a two-run single of his own to make it a 5-2 game.
Johnsonburg added to that lead with a pair of two-out runs in the fifth.
Luke Zimmerman plated the first of those runs with a double, while Jefferson Freeburg, who earlier singled, then scored on a passes ball to put his team up five runs at 7-2.
Both teams scored runs in the sixth, with the Rams’ coming on a two-out double by Dennis that chased home Marciniak, who had led off the inning with a single.
Marciniak powered the Rams’ offense with a 3-for-4, driving in a pair of runs and scoring three times. Dennis was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Allegretto also had two hits.
Next up for Johnsonburg is a showdown with WPIAL champ Shenango on Thursday at a site and time to be determined. Shenango beat District 6 runner-up Mount Union, 7-3, in the opening round on Monday.
JOHNSONBURG 8,
CARMICHAELS 3
Score by Innings
Carmichaels 002 001 0 — 3
J’burg 104 021 x — 8
Carmichaels—3
Drake Long ss-p-2b 4011, Gavin Pratt p-ss 3001, Nick Ricco 1b 3110, Stush Ferek c 2000, Liam Lohr 2b-p 1000, Jacob Fordyce dh 3000, Zach Hillsman rf-3b 3110, Dylan Rohrer 3b-p-3b 3110, Trenten Carter lf 2000, Jason McAfee ph 1010, Tyler Richmond rf 0000. Totals: 25-3-5-2.
Johnsonburg—8
Aiden Zimmerman ss-p 1100, Domenic Allegretto 1b 3120, Camron Marciniak cf 4332, Ethan Wells c 4011, Dalton Stahli 3b 4010, Kaden Dennis 2b 3123, Collin Porter dh 2000, Caden Smiley dh-rf 2000, Gabe Watts p 0000, Jefferson Freeburg rf-3b 3110, Luke Zimmerman lf 1111. Totals: 27-8-11-7.
Errors: Carmichaels 1, J’burg 0. LOB: Carmichaels 4, J’burg 8. 2B: Long; Dennis, L. Zimmerman. SB: A. Zimmerman, Marciniak 2, L. Zimmerman. CS: Lohr; A. Zimmerman. HBP: Ferek (by Watts).
Pitching
Carmichaels: Gavin Pratt 2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Dylan Rohrer-1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Drake Long-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Liam Lohr-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
J’burg: Gabe Watts-6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO, 2 BB; Aiden Zimmerman-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Watts. Losing pitcher: Pratt.