DUKE CENTER — The Johnsonburg baseball team needed a late offensive surge to rally past Otto-Eldred, 12-3 on Saturday to remain undefeated at 9-0.
The host Terrors jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings as starter Jacob Merry took a shutout into the fifth inning. That’s when the Rams finally got to Merry for three runs to tie things up and end his day on the mound.
Johnsonburg then exploded for nine runs in the sixth to a win a game that looked lopsided by the score but was actually good until the rams’ late rally.
The Rams loaded the bases with one out in the fifth trailing 3-0.
Dalton Stahli jump-started things with a double before Kaden Dennis singled and Caden Smiley reached on a fielder’s choice where everyone was safe to load the bases. Then with two outs, Luke Zimmerman came through with a huge three-run triple to tie the game.
Zimmerman, who started on the mound, then threw a scoreless fifth before the Rams broke the game wide open in the sixth.
Johnsonburg batted around in the frame, sending 13 batters to the plate in all while grabbing a 12-3 lead.
Domenic Alleretto had a RBI double early in the inning, while Smiley singled home Stahli who had reached on an error. Aiden Zimmerman and Ethan Wells each added a two-run singles later in the inning.
Luke Zimmerman then threw his fourth straight scoreless inning in the bottom of the sixth before Gabe Watts pulled off the feat of striking out all four batters he faced in the seventh, as Austin Cousins reached on a strikeout in the dirt with two away, to finish off the game/
Zimmerman got the win, allowing the three runs, all earned, on three hits while striking out 12 and walking just one.
Allegretto and Camron Marciniak each had two hits for the Rams.
The two teams plays against Tuesday at Johnsonburg.
In other baseball action Saturday:
Coudersport 13,
St. Marys 8
COUDERSPORT — Playing its second high-scoring game in as many days the St. Marys baseball team saw an early lead erased as the Flying Dutchmen wound up on the wrong side of a 13-8 loss at Coudersport Saturday.
The Dutch saw an early lead Friday at Brookville evaporate as well but used a strong push late in the game to pull out an 18-12 victory. There was nosuch late magic Saturday as Coudy used an eight-run bottom of the fifth to turn a 5-2 deficit into a 10-5 lead.
St. Marys tried to answer back with three runs in the sixth to make it a 10-8 game, but the Falcons pushed three across themselves in the bottom half of the inning to go back up by 13-8 before holding the Dutch at bay in the seventh.
Conner Straub finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Dutchmen. Garret Bauer had a triple and RBI, while Connor Bressler smacked a double.
AJ Redmond was 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Falcoms, while Jackson Glover went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
St. Marys (3-5) is off until Thursday when it travels to Punxsutawney.