JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg baseball team captured the Elk County Baseball Tournament title in thrilling fashion Saturday when Domenic Allegretto scored Aiden Zimmerman with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Rams a 5-4 victory against St. Marys at Knothole Park.
Saturday’s matchup between the county foes originally was set to just be a regular season game. However, when the second day of the Elk County Tournament was washed out on May 7, the teams agreed that Saturday’s contest would serve as county title game was well instead of trying to reschedule that matchup.
Fans got their money’s worth too, as the game was a pitchers’ duel through four innings as St. Marys’ Christian Coudriet and Johnsonburg’s Gabe Watts each put zeros entering the fifth. The Dutch left one in scoring position in the first four frame, while Johnsonburg stranded three in scoring position in that opening stretch.
Both teams offense fiinally broke through in the fifth, and it was a back-and-forth battle from there.
St. Marys broke the ice with a pair of runs in top of the fifth against Watts.
Carter Price drew a leadoff walk, while Michael Fitzgerald hit into a fielder’s choide where both runners wound up safe. After Watts struck out Coudriet for the second out, Connor Bressler reached on a strikeout in the dirt to load the bases.
The Dutch then capitalized on the inning being extended as Garret Bauer singled home Price and Fitzgerald to put St. Marys up 2-0.
Johnsonburg answered right back with two runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth as Zimmerman singled with two outs before Allegretto hammered a two-run home run to left to tie the game.
St. Marys promptly regained the lead in the top of the sixth with two more runs against Zimmerman, who relieved Watts. Mitchell Reiter singled with one out before scoring on a two-out, two-run homer by Alex Vollmer.
The Dutchmen’s lead was short-lived though, as the Rams put up another two-spot themselves in the bottom of the sixth.
Ethan Wells led off with a single and took second two batters later when Kaden Dennis reached on an error. Coudriet then struck out Caden Smiley for out No. 2, but Collin Porter delivered a clutch two-out single to center to plate Wells. Dennis then scored on an error to knot things at 4-4 entering the final inning.
Luke Zimmerman took the mound in the seventh for the Rams and tossed a scoreless inning. He walked the leadoff batter but retired the next three hitters.
Johnsonburg then quickly put together a rally in the bottom of the seventh.
Aiden Zimmerman hit double to left to open the inning and scored a batter later when Allegretto ripped a 2-2 pitch to center for a walk-off single.
Allegretto finished 3-for-4 with the homer and three RBIs. Aiden Zimmerman and Wells each had two hits, including a double.
Luke Zimmerman recorded the win in relief as he Watts and Aiden Zimmerman allowed just three hits even though St. Marys scored four runs.
The victory kept the Rams undefeated at 16-0. They have two regular season games remaining — at Coudersport on Wednesday and home against Harbor Creek on Friday.
St. Marys fell to 7-7 and travels to Williamsport on Tuesday.
JOHNSONBURG 5,
ST. MARYS 4
Score by Innings
St. Marys 000 022 0 — 4
J’burg 000 022 1 — 5
* There were no outs when game-winning run scored
St. Marys—4
Christian Coudriet 2000, Connor Bressler 3000, Garret Bauer 4012, Connor Bullers 1000, Logan Bauer 2000, Logan Mosier 4000, Mitchell Reiter 3110, Carter Price 1100, Alex Vollmer 3112, Michael Fitzgerald 2100, Cameron McMackin 0000. Totals: 25-4-3-4.
Johnsonburg—5
Aiden Zimmerman 4220, Domenic Allegretto 4133, Camron Marciniak 3000, Ethan Wells 3120, Dalton Stahli 3000, Kaden Dennis 2100, Caden Smiley 3000, Collin Porter 2011, Luke Zimmerman 2000, Jefferson Freeburg 0000, Gabe Watts 0000. Totals: 26-5-8-4.
Errors: SMA 3, J’burg 3. LOB: SMA 7, J’burg 5. 2B: A. Zimmerman, Wells. HR: Vollmer; Allegretto. SB: Bressler, Reiter; A. Zimmerman, Allegretto, Wells 2.
Pitching
SMA: Christian Coudriet-6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO.
J’burg: Gabe Watts-5 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 10 SO; Aiden Zimmerman-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Luke Zimmerman-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: L. Zimmerman. Losing pitcher: Coudriet.