PORT ALLEGANY — The Johnsonburg baseball team ran its record to 5-0 on the season with a 13-5 victory at Port Allegany Saturday.
The Rams got a solid start from righty Dalton Stahli, who was backed by an offense that pounded out 13 hits on the day.
Johnsonburg jumped on the Gators for a pair of first inning runs that came courtesy of a Camron Marciniak RBI single and Ethan Wells run-scoring double.
Port Allegany countered with a two-run bottom of the second to tie the game before the Rams exploded for seven runs in the top of the fourth to seize control of the game.
Wells jump-started the big inning with his second double of the game, while Stahli and Dom Allegretto followed with singles.
Wells scored on Allegretto’s hit, which was a bunt.
Stahli then scored on a passed ball, while Allegretto was raced home ona groundout by Kaden Dennis to make it a 5-2 game.
The Rams were far from done in the inning though, as they scored four more times to push their lead to 9-2.
Aiden Zimmerman added a RBI single in the frame, while Wells smacked a two-run single in his second at-bat of the inning.
Johnsonburg added to its lead from there, plating a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth before Port got three runs in the bottom half of the sixth against Allegretto, who relieved Stahli.
The Rams plated one more run in the seventh to set the final.
Wells finished 3-for-3 with the two doubles and three RBIs, while Marciniak also had three hits, including a double, and a run batted in.
Aiden Zimmerman and Allegretto both had two hits, with Zimmerman adding a double and three RBIs.
Stahli tossed the first five innings to get the win. He allowed four runs, two earned, on four hits while striking out three and walking one.
Johnsonburg is back in action Tuesday at Kane.
JOHNSONBURG 13,
PORT ALLEGANY 5
Score by Innings
J’burg 200 712 1 — 13
Port 020 003 0 — 5
Johnsonburg—13
Luke Zimmerman 5110, Aiden Zimmerman 4323, Camron Marciniak 5331, Ethan Wells 3133, Erik Panebianco 1001, Dalton Stahli 4110, Dom Allegretto 4121, Kaden Dennis 3101, Collin Porter 3000, Jefferson Freeburg 0100, Caden Smiley 3111, Cameron Larkin 1000, Nick Myers 0000. Totals: 36-13-13-11.
Port Allegany—5
Isaiah Caden 4021, Trey Ayers 3000, Drew Benson 3110, Saywer Prince 4010, Carter Moses 4120, Drew Evens 4111, Ty Guilds 3111, Logan Pesock 3122, Blaine Moses 3000, Payton Spencer 0000. Totals: 31-5-10-5.
Errors: J’burg 1, Port 3. LOB: J’burg 5, Port 7. 2B: A. Zimmerman, Marciniak, Wells; Pesock. SB: L. Zimmerman, Stahli, Dennis, Allegretto, Freeburg; Caden, Evens. CS: Caden.
Pitching
J’burg: Dalton Stahli-5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Dom Allegretto-2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Port: Carter Moses-4 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Ty Guilds-3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Stahli. Losing pitcher: C. Moses.
Elizabeth Forward 13,
Brookville 8
DuBOIS — In a Saturday afternoon neutral site matchup with Elizabeth Forward at Showers Field, the Brookville Raiders baseball team dropped a 13-8 decision.
Finishing up a four-game week while falling to 3-3, the Raiders trailed 8-4 after two innings then 11-6 after four as the WPIAL Warriors from Allegheny County added a couple of unearned runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away for the win.
The Raiders managed 12 hits overall as Jace Miner, Chase Palmer, Bryce Rafferty and Hunter Roney each had two hits. Miner tripled and doubled while Palmer and Roney doubled.
Roney, Bryce Weaver and Hunter Geer pitched with Roney getting the loss. Geer threw the final three innings, allowing two hits and two unearned runs.
The Raiders start a three-game week today at Elk County Catholic. Wednesday, they host DuBois.