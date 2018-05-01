DuBOIS — Conditions were just right for hitting Monday at the Highland Street softball fields, as DuBois and Altoona combined for 27 hits — nine of which went for extra bases.
Fortunately for the host Lady Beavers, they ended with the advantage in both hit categories — and more importantly where it matters the most — on the scoreboard in a 16-6, 6-inning victory.
DuBois (7-5) pounded out 17 hits on the day, including three home runs — two by senior Lexi Ray and one from sophomore Maddy Ho.
The duo went back-to-back as part of a decisive nine-run bottom of the second that helped DuBois capture its second one against Altoona this season. Ray legged out a two-run inside the park homer to put DuBois up 7-3, then Ho blasted an Alyson Adams pith over the fence in center to make it 8-3.
Ray later added a solo blast of her own over the center field fence to leadoff the bottom of the fourth and she and Ho joined a short list of Lady Beavers who have hit homers out at the expansive Highland Street field.
Ray finished the day 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Kylee Bundy went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and two runs, while Sarah Snyder was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs. Danessa Allison added a pair of run-scoring singles in the win.
All that offense helped give freshman Aleigha Geer her first varsity victory in the circle. Geer, who made her first varsity start in a loss at the Central Mountain tournament Saturday, tossed the first four innings Monday. She allowed six runs, five earned, on eight hits while striking out four and walking two.
Junior Tori Gregory relieved Geer in the fifth and threw two scoreless innings, giving up two hits while striking out one.
“Altoona is a 6A school so when it comes time for our seeding for playoffs, you have to get those wins,” said DuBois coach Deny Nosker. “But, I wanted to get some of the other girls into the game. Aleigha (Geer) coming off pitching on the weekend, I wanted to throw her again. She probably wasn’t as sharp as she was Saturday but was still effective. We had a couple boots behind her which doesn’t help, but that was her first varsity win.
“I was real happy with Tori (Gregory) coming in for last two innings, and she looked sharp and didn’t allow a run. We’re trying to get everyone in and get them some bats and experience because when it comes to the playoffs, anything can happen. You might need somebody.
“We really hit the ball again today, and I told them (girls), this has be the first time ever that there were two hime runs by the same team over the fence.
“Both Lexi (Smith) and Maddy Ho have been hitting a hot bat all year for us. They have the power, and you saw it tonight.”
Altoona jumped on Geer for three runs in the top of the first. Adams led off the game with a triple to right-center and scored on a single by Kierra Moist. Jordan Merritts followed with a single to left, but Geer struck out the next two batters.
However, Izzy Zavalanski delivered a double to center with two outs that scored both runners. The inning also ended on the play as Ray gunned down Zavalanski trying to stretch the hit into a triple. Adams hit three triples to right-center in the game, wnile Moist and Zavalanski each had two hits.
DuBois threatened in the bottom half of first, putting two on with one out, but Adams stranded bot runners.
Geer responded by retiring the side in order in the second before her offense exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the second.
Kaylee Sadowski got things rolling with a leadoff walk, while Maddie Smith followed with a bunt single. Allison and Abby Lecker then delivered back-to-back RBI singles, while another single by Snyder plated two runs to put DuBois up 4-3.
Adams got a grounder for the first out, but Snyder then ripped a double to right-center to plate Snyder. Ray and Ho followed with their back-to-back homers before Sadowski kept the inning going with a single in her second at-bat of the frame.
Allison eventully capped the huge rally with her second RBI single of the inning to chase home Sadowski to give the Lady Beavers a 9-3 advantage.
Altoona countered with a run in the third and two more in the fourth to get within three at 9-6.
The Lady Mountain Lions got no closer though, as DuBois kept its bat going.
Ray’s solo blast to lead off the fourth made it 10-6, then DuBois tacked on four more runs in the fifth.
Snyder drew a leadoff walk in the fifth, stole second and scored on a single by Kacie Means, who took second on the throw back into the infield.
Bundy followed with a single to left to plate courtesy runner Alex Volpe. Ray kept things going when she dropped a single in to shallow center field.
Pinch-hitter Mia Geer capped the inning with a two-out, two-run single to center but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.
DuBois finished off the mercy-rule victory with a pair of runs in the sixth.
Allison led off the frame with her second walk of the game and was replaced by pinch-runner Cate Gregory. Pinch-hitter Saige Weible then singled to right to put runners on the corners. Weible was thrown out trying to steal before Snyder singled home Gregory.
Bundy ended things when she doubled with two outs to score Snyder from first.
DuBois is back in action Wednesday against rival Punxsutawney before playing DuBois Central Catholic in the City Classic Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.