All three of the area’s District 9 League Small School South Division teams — Redbank Valley, Elk County Catholic and Curwensville — hit the field this week in crossover matchups against North Division foes.
And, that crop of games is headlined by a battle of unbeatens when Redbank travels to Coudersport Saturday. While the game has no bearing on crowning the two Small School Division champs, it will play a big part in seeding for the upcoming D-9 Class A playoffs.
Redbank (7-0) currently holds the No. 1 seed with 900 points, while Coudy (6-0) is second at 730. The Falcons have played one less game having not filled an open date caused by Clarion-Limestone’s merger with Clarion this season.
A win by the Bulldogs will all but seal the top seed, but a win by the host Falcons makes in a two-horse race over the final two weeks for that spot.
In the other Small School games, ECC (3-3) travels to Sheffield (2-5) Saturday afternoon, while Curwensville (1-6) hosts Otto-Oldred (1-6) Friday night.
Here is a closer look at those matchups:
Redbank Valley (7-0)
at Coudersport (6-0)
Saturday’s matchup between the Bulldogs and Falcons pits two of the district’s best rushing attacks.
Coudy comes in averaging 309 yards a game on the ground and just 76.7 through the air. Redbank comes in at 264 yards a game on the ground but has shown the ability to throw the ball a little more than Coudy at 115 yards a game.
The Falcons have run for 1,855 yards overall and is led by the duo of Travis Gleason (86-748, 13 TDs) and quarterback Hayden Keck (61-439, 8 TDs). Four other Falcons have rushed for 110 yards or more.
Keck has thrown for just 457 yards with four touchdowns and one interceptions, with John Minor (6-233, 3 TDs) being the leading receiver.
As for Redbank, it has ran for almost the exact same number of yards as the Falcons while featuring a balanced attack with four players — Ray Shreceknegost (53-466, 6 TDs), Kobe Bonanno (49-387, 8 TDs), Gunner Mangiantini (43-371, 6 TDs) and Hudson Martz (45-272, 5 Tds) — over 250 yards.
Mangiantini also has thrown for 730 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. The Bulldogs main deep threat is Ethan Hetrick, who has 17 catches for 321 yards and four scores.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Coudersport Area Recreation Park.
Elk County Catholic (3-3)
at Sheffield (2-5)
Coming off a bye week, Elk County Catholic makes the trek to Sheffield Saturday afternoon for a 1:30 p.m. game looking to get back over the .500 mark, while Sheffield is searching for its second win in as many weeks.
The Wolverines bested Port Allegany on Wolverine Mountain, 22-14, a week ago — a game in which QB Aujamier Slappy-Washington threw for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Caden Smead hauled in a 67-yard scoring strike, while Mirahn Price’s 17-yard TD grab with 2:08 to play proved to be the game-winner.
Slappy-Washington also threw for 348 yards and three scores in a 31-20 win against Cameron County in Week 4 that ended the Wolverines’ 23-game losing streak.
While Sheffield has enjoyed success through the air in its wins this season, ECC once again has relied heavily on its ground attack to this season despite losing running back Stephen Bobby to an injury in the second game of the season.
Sam Kaul has stepped into that role admirably and ranks second in the Tri-County Area in rushing yards with 683 to go along with six TDs. Raivis Bobby has added 181 yards and two scores.
When ECC has thrown the ball, QB Mason McAllister has completed 38 of 79 passes for 489 yards wit two touchdowns and six interceptions. Leo Gregory (12-189, 1 TD) and John Wittman (9-146, 1 TD) are the Crusaders’ leading receivers.
Otto-Eldred (1-6)
at Curwensville (1-6)
A pair of 1-6 teams hit the field Friday night at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium looking to end long losing streaks.
The host Golden Tide haven’t won since a 20-0 home victory against Cameron County in Week 1, while the Terrors last win (38-0) also came against Cameron in Emporium in Week 2.
The Terrors, who have been outscored 224-134, are led by junior quarterback Cole Sebastian, who has thrown for 1,255 yards with 15 TDs and five interceptions. His favorite targets are Ethan Smith (27-519, 7 TDs) and Cameron Magee (31-403, 3 TDs).
Sebastian also is the team’s leading rusher with 258 yards.
While Otto has experienced its struggles, the going has been even tougher for Curwensville this season. The Golden Tide have scored just seven points outside of the game in won and has been shutout five times in its six losses.
Beyond that, Curwensville is averaging around 100 total yards a game and will look to get that offense going against the Terrors in its final home game of the season.
Duane Brady (83-212, 1 TD) leads the Tide ground game, while Jake McCracken (17-238, 2 TDs) is the team’s main threat in the passing game. Freshman QB Daniel McGarry has thrown for 436 yards while tossing two TDs and nine interceptions.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.