DuBOIS — Back in Week 7 of the regular season Redbank Valley traveled to Coudersport for a matchup of the final two undefeated teams in District 9.
The then 6-0 Falcons dominated that contest, winning in a 56-0 rout, hading the Bulldogs, who were 7-0 at the time their first loss of the year on their way to finishing the regular season undefeated.
For Redbank, the loss started a two-game losing streak, as it was then stunned by Union/A-C Valley, leading to a three-way tie to finish the regular season in the Small School South Division between the two teams along with Keystone.
The Bulldogs have already avenged one of their two losses on the season, as they the Falcon Knights 32-6 in last week’s semifinals.
In the first matchup, Coudersport held the Bulldogs to just 83 yards on 43 plays, outgunning them 373-83, while also intercepting Redbank four times and returning two for scores.
The Falcons finished that meeting with 302 yards rushing on 42 carries led by a pair of 100-yard performances from Hayden Keck, who finished with 111 yards on 10 carries, and 108 yards on 20 rushes by Travis Gleason.
Keck was also 3-of-5 passing for 71 yards and intercepted a pair of passes on defense, including one of the two returned for touchdowns.
Redbank Valley also lost quarterback Gunner Mangiantini for the year after he was injured on the opening drive of the second half against the Falcons.
Cam Wagner has since stepped into the role behind center for the Bulldogs, as the freshman has completed 38-of-81 of his passes for 425 yards and six touchdowns along with three interceptions.
This week, the Redbank (9-2) defense will look to find away to slow down the Falcons’ rushing attack, which has accounted for 49 of their 55 offensive touchdowns this season.
Coudersport (10-0) has seen 2,971 of its 3,746 total yards come in the ground game, led by Gleason, who has 1,178 yards on the year on 141 carries as he is averaging close to a first down on every carry (8.4 yards) and has a team-high 19 touchdowns.
Keck has added 13 touchdowns rushing on 109 totes for 725 yards, while also throwing for 764 yards this season on 29-of-49 passing and six scores to just two interceptions.
Rush defense has been a strong suit for the Bulldogs this season outside of the loss to the Falcons, as in seven of their 11 games they have held their opponents under 100 yards on the ground.
Redbank Valley is averaging 104.3 rushing yards allowed per game, third best among area teams behind Clarion and Ridgway, as it leads all Tri-County area teams with 206.3 total yards surrendered a game.
Defensively, the Falcons have forced 44 turnovers (25 fumbles and 19 interceptions) this season while the offense has only turned the ball over 13 times.
For Redbank, Ray Schreckengost has been a force offensively all season, as he is fifth in the area with 738 rushing yards on 110 carries for 10 touchdowns this season.
Another factor in the backfield for the Bulldogs is Kobe Bonanno, who has carried the ball 62 times for 425 yards and nine scores.