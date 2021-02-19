BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls basketball team found themselves in a tight game after three quarters Thursday night against Redbank Valley despite being hammered on the boards before the Lady Bulldogs used a dominant fourth-quarter run to come away with a 56-39 victory.
Redbank owned the boards, particularly on its offense end, but the Lady Bulldogs struggled to make shots in the paint in the first three quarters. They also were just 5 of 11 at the free throw line, which allowed Brockway to hang around even though Tedbank did a nice job defensively against Lady Rover junior Selena Buttery.
The Lady Bulldogs couldn’t maintain fellow junior Danielle Wood, who scored all of her team-high 16 points in the first three quarters as Brockway trailed by just two points, 38-26, entering the final eight minutes.
However, a pair of 3-pointers by Lady Bulldog Caylen Rearick to start the fourth jump-started an 18-0 run for Redbank Valley that put the game out of reach. Rearick had three treys in the run, while teammate Madison Foringer added seven points.
Brockway finally scored in the quarter on a Buttery 3-pointer with 47 seconds remaining, but that proved to be too little, too late as the Lady Bulldogs came away with the 17-point victory to spoil Brockway’s Senior Night festivities.
Rearick and Foringer each scored 21 points to tie for game-high honors. Foringer added 18 rebounds. They were the only two Lady Bulldogs to reach double figures. Katie Davis added six points, while Emma Huffman chipped in a 3-pointer to go along with 18 boards.
Wood, who had seven rebounds, was joined in double figures by Buttery, who finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Ciara Morelli added six points on a pair of treys.
“We have to learn to play all four quarters,” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito. “We were getting hurt on the boards, but at the same time they were missing shots. We tried to kick it out and get it going, but we need to learn that we can’t erase a nine-point lead with one shot. I told them, we need to learn to relax.
“We also need Danielle and Selena to both be on for us to win games like this. Morelli has been stepping up and scoring some and (Madelyn) Schmader has been helping us on the boards. If we can get three of them going (in same game), it’s a different story.”
Brockway honored its two seniors — twin sister Alyx and Sarah Rosman — prior to the game, then the first quarter turned out to a be a battle of runs.
Redbank jumped out to a 10-2 lead behind, with Foringer scoring four points in that opening spurt. Brockway countered with a 9-0 run of its own in the middle of the quarter to take an 11-10 lead near the 3-minute mark. Buttery had a 3-pointer in that run, Wood and Nikki Baker each scored hoops and Madelyn Schmader hit a pair of free throws.
The momentum swung again in the final three minutes though, as the Lady Bulldogs scored the final eight points of the quarter to lead 18-11 after eight minutes. Foringer had eight first-quarter points and Rearick six.
Redbank carried that run into the second quarter, getting hoops from Alivia Huffman and Foringer to go up 10 at 22-11. Brockway didn’t go away though, as the Lady Bulldogs shooting woes allowed the Lady Rovers to battle back within three (29-26) at the half.
Morelli jump-started that rally with a 3-pointer, while Wood scored seven points in the run, which was capped by a running shot in the lane by Baker with 2.7 seconds left in the half.
Redbank tried to slow things down in the third as the teams played a pretty event eight minutes that saw Brockway use a slim 10-9 advantage to get within two entering the fourth. Wood scored five points in the third, while Morelli drained her second and final triple of the game.
Rearick and the Lady Bulldogs dashed any hopes of a Brockway comeback with its huge fourth-quarter run that broke the game open for good.
The loss came a night after the Lady Rovers suffered a 59-36 setback at Punxsutawney Wednesday.
Buttery led Brockway in that game with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Wood had 10 points and five assists. Madalyn Schmader chipped in five points and eight rebounds.
Chloe Presloid led Punxsy with a game-high 19 points, with teammates Katelyn Griebel (12) and Sarah Weaver (11) also reaching double figures.
Brockway is back in action Saturday at home against DuBois Central Catholic. The game should start around 12:30 p.m., as it follows the Brockway boys playing Clarion (11 a.m. start).
BROCKWAY 39
Score by Quarters
Redbank 18 11 9 18 — 56
Brockway 11 15 10 3 — 39
Redbank Valley—56
Madison Foringer 7 7-10 21, Caylen Rearick 6 4-4 21, Alivia Huffman 1 0-2 2, Emma Huffman 1 0-0 3, Claire Clouse 1 0-0 2, Katie Davis 2 2-2 6, Ryleigh Smathers 0 1-3 1, Brooklyn Edmonds 0 0-2 0, Izzy Bond 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 14-23 56.
Brockway—39
Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Alyx Rosman 0 0-2 0, Ciara Morelli 2 0-0 6, Danielle Wood 7 0-0 16, Selena Buttery 3 3-5 11, Nikki Baker 2 0-2 4, Madelyn Schmader 0 2-2 2, Morgan Carnahan 0 0-0 0, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-11 39.
Three-pointers: Redbank 6 (Rearick 5, E., Huffman), Brockway 6 (Morelli 2, Wood 2, Buttery 2).
WEDNESDAY
PUNXSUTAWNEY 59,
BROCKWAY 36
Score by Quarters
Brockway 4 10 11 11 — 36
Punxsy 13 18 14 14 — 59
Brockway—39
Sarah Rosman 0 0-2 1, Nikki Baker 0 1-2 1, Ciara Morelli 3 0-0 7, Danielle Wood 3 3-4 10, Selena Buttery 4 2-4 12, Madelyn Schmader 2 1-2 5, Morgan Carnahan 0 0-0 0, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0, Alyx Rosman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 8-14 36.
Punsxy—59
Sarah Weaver 5 1-4 11, Riley Presloid 0 6-8 6, Chloe Presloid 6 4-7 19, Kiersten Riley 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Griebel 5 0-0 12, Madi Shik 2 0-0 4, Danielle Griebel 2 0-3 5, Amy Poole 0 0-0 0, Maeve Hanley 0 0-0 0, Emily Dobbins 0 0-0 0, Olivia Burkett 0 0-0 0, Emily McMahan 0 0-0 0, Riley Doverspike 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 10-22 59.
Three-pointers: Brockway 4 (Morelli, Wood 2, Buttery 2), Punxsy 7 (Presloid 4, K. Griebel 2, D. Griebel).