NEW BETHLEHEM — Undefeated Redbank Valley (6-0) knocked off one of the three old Allegheny Mountain League teams that beat them last year with a 20-0 home win against Smethport.
Tonight, the Bulldogs look to avenge another of those losses as they welcome the Curwensville Golden Tide (1-5) for a Thursday night contest. The Tide beat the Bulldogs 37-21 a year ago.
Since 2006, the Bulldogs are 1-5 against the Tide, three of the losses in the playoffs and the only win coming in the 2013 Class 1A semifinals, a 28-22 win at DuBois.
However, the Golden Tide have struggled this season, their lone win a 20-0 shutout of winless Cameron County in the second weekend of the season.
The Tide have been shut out in four of their five losses — 21-0 to Elk County Catholic, 24-0 to Union/ACV, 26-0 to Smethport and 44-0 last week at home against Coudersport. They lost one late at home in a 14-7 loss to Keystone two weeks ago.
Obviously, the Tide have struggled offensively, averaging just 110 yards per game — 58 rushing, 52 passing. Freshman quarterback Dan McGarry (35-for-75, 310 yards, 2 TDs, 6 Ints.), junior running back Duane Brady (68-168, 1 TD) and junior receiver Jake McCracken (16-207, 2 TDs) are the leading skill players.
Brady (9.0) and sophomore Andrew Freyer (7.8) are the leading tacklers on defense while McCracken has three interceptions.
The Bulldogs steam into the game looking for their first 7-0 start since 2014. They haven’t been better than that since way back in 1996 when the Bulldogs won their first 11 games and lost to Wilmington in the PIAA playoffs.
The Bulldogs are putting up 380 yards per game offensively — 276 rushing, 104 passing — with quarterback Gunner Mangiantini coming off a strong game against Smethport, running for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He’s one of four Bulldogs with over 200 yards rushing at 307 on 36 carries. He’s one of three rushers with a team-high six TDs.
Also out of the backfield are Ray Shreckengost (50-462, 6 TDs), Kobe Bonanno (45-347, 6 TDs) and Hudson Martz (38-233, 5 TDs).
Mangiantini has completed 54 of 90 passes for 599 yards with three TDs and three interceptions. His top receiving targets are Ethan Hetrick (13-255, 2 TDs), Dalton Bish (13-112) and Javin Brentzel (14-106).
Hetrick leads a Bulldogs defense that’s giving up 10 points and 224 yards (84 rushing, 140 passing) per game with a turnover ratio of plus-5 (13 takeaways, 8 giveaways).
Against the run, the Bulldogs are yielding just 501 yards on 2.8 yards per carry. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 56 of 121 passes for 842 yards with eight interceptions.
Last week, the Bulldogs were very stingy in dominating the line of scrimmage against the Hubbers’ offense, limiting them to just 78 yards on 52 plays from scrimmage.
Individually, Hetrick and Chase Bish lead the team in tackles per game at 5.8 with Joe Mansfield third at 5.3. Hetrick, from his end spot, is up to 11 1/2 sacks after his 3 1/2-sack performance last week.
Defensive back Sam Hetrick leads the team with three interceptions.