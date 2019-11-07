CLARION — Redbank Valley is looking to return to the District 9 Class A title game, but first it has to get through Union/A-C Valley in a semifinal matchup at Clarion’s Memorial Stadium Friday at 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley (8-2) will be looking to avenge a loss to the Falcon Knights from just three weeks ago as they handed it a second straight loss with a 28-7 defeat in New Bethlehem on the heels of a blowout loss to Coudersport.
That loss was the first for the Bulldogs against Union/A-C Valley since the two schools merged heading into the 2016 season as Redbank had won the previous three matchups by a combined 102-20.
Redbank Valley also swept all six games against Union and A-C Valley from 2013-15 as its last losses prior to the loss to the co-op this season came in 2012 when both teams defeated the Bulldogs.
On Friday night Redbank will be looking to earn a spot in its first D-9 Class A title game since 2013, as it saw its season come to an end with a 55-0 defeat at the hands of Clarion that year.
For the Falcon Knights (7-3), the game will mark their first appearance in the semifinal round in this their fourth season under the co-op.
Last season was Union/A-C Valley’s first appearance in the D-9 playoffs as it suffered a 28-0 loss to top-seeded Smethport in the quarterfinals.
Prior to the co-op, A-C Valley was the last of the two teams to make a district title appearance as the Falcons suffered back-to-back title losses in Class 3A to Clearfield in 1998 and 1999.
The Falcon Knights’ three losses on the year have all come to Coudersport, Keystone and Ridgway by a combined 124-34 as the trio have a combined record of 27-3.
Union/A-C Valley is led offensively by Luke Bowser, who was named as one of two District 9 Small School South Division All-Stars at the quarterback position.
Bowser, who went 9-of-20 passing for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Redbank Oct. 18, is 96-of-196 passing for the year for 1213 yards and 15 touchdowns, but has also thrown 16 interceptions on the year.
The senior also leads the Falcon Knights in rushing scores with seven, including one in the game against the Bulldogs, as he has 153 yards on 40 carries.
Junior Kylar Culbertson leads the team’s ground game with 467 yards on 67 totes this season for four touchdowns.
Caden Rainey and Tanner Merwin are Bowser’s main targets in the passing game as Rainey has a team-high 507 receiving yards on 36 grabs for four scores while Merwin leads the team with six touchdowns on 26 catches for 412 yards.
Defensively Union/A-C Valley is led by Colton Hoffman, who was just named the District 9 Small School South Division Defensive Most Valuable Player.
Hoffman has a team-leading 71 tackles on the year including 46 solo tackles and three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.
The senior linebacker also has a pair of interceptions and two fumble recoveries this season.
Hoffman will look to help slow down a Bulldogs offense that is led by Cam Wagner at quarterback who stepped into the role after Gunner Mangiantini went down with a season-ending injury in the loss to Coudy.
Wagner had a big game in a dominant 54-14 win over Punxsutawney in the regular season finale two weeks ago, going 14-of-25 through the air for 191 yards and three touchdowns.
Sam Hetrick was on the receiving end of five of those completion, two of which went for touchdowns, on his way to finishing with 118 receiving yards.
Sam Hetrick has 20 catches for 331 yards and six scores on the season, while Ethan Hetrick leads the Bulldogs with 389 receiving yards on 24 grabs and four touchdowns.
Ray Schreckengost, who finished with 107 yards on 12 carries for three scores against the Chucks, is sixth among area ball carriers with 625 yards this season on 89 rushes for nine touchdowns.
Schreckengost spear heads a Redbank Valley rushing attack that is second in the area with 215.2 yards per game.
The winner will take on the winner of a semifinal matchup between top-seeded Coudersport and fifth-seeded Smethport in next weeks D-9 title game.