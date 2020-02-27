BROOKVILLE — As bleak as things looked midway through the second quarter for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs, things certainly didn’t end that way as they celebrated their first finals berth in five years after beating arch-rival Clarion in Wednesday night’s District 9 Class AA semifinals at Brookville Area High School.
The Lady Bulldogs made it a season three-game sweep by rallying from a 15-point deficit in the second quarter for a 63-51 win. They’ll meet another KSAC rival Keystone for a third time this year in Friday’s final at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium at 6 p.m.
In 2015, the Lady Bulldogs lost to Karns City in the Class AA final. Their last title? 1998.
“We had couple goals this year,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds said. “One was to get to the playoffs, Tara (Hinderliter) and the seniors hadn’t been to the playoffs yet, so one of our goals was to get to the playoffs. Once we made KSAC Championship game (a 53-36 loss to North Clarion at CUP on Feb. 15), that experience was great and all the girls wanted to get back to it. So here we are.”
Redbank Valley dominated the boards, outrebounding Clarion 57-33 and it was Alivia Huffman and Madison Foringer leading the way. Huffman came off the bench to score 18 points with 12 rebounds and Foringer finished with 13 points and 19 rebounds.
Hinderliter, the Lady Bulldogs’ 1,000-point scorer and D9’s leading scorer going into the postseason, was held scoreless until scoring all 14 of her points in the second half. She nailed 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter to help her team pull away.
But it was the rally from that 25-10 deficit at the 5:08 mark of the second quarter that was the key to the game. By the time the Lady Bulldogs’ 18-2 run was over after Hinderliter’s first field goal of the game at the 5:38 mark, Redbank Valley led 28-27.
“We started out in a box-and-one trying to wear down Kate (Constantino) a little bit,” Edmonds said. “But KK (Girvan) stepped up and hit some good shots for them. And then after that, we went back to what we’ve been doing all year with the two-three and three-two zone defenses, working to get the rebounds and then outletting and going and then after halftime we came out in our pressure 2-2-1. The last couple times we played Clarion we’ve done a 1-3-1, so we jumped into the 2-2-1 tonight.”
Girvan scored 15 of her game-high 23 points in the first half while Constantino, on 3-for-13 shooting from the floor, finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
After Hinderliter’s go-ahead basket in the third, Clarion built it back to a 36-31 lead before the Lady Bulldogs closed the quarter on a 6-1 run to tie things at 37-37.
Foringer’s three-point play at the 6:55 mark broke a 39-39 tie and started an 11-3 run that gave the Lady Bulldogs for good. Clarion got it back to 54-50 with 2:13 remaining, but Redbank Valley finished the game on a 9-1 run to finish off its third win against the Lady Cats.
The Lady Bulldogs won 65-61 at Clarion Dec. 17, and 69-65 at home Jan. 31.
“Clarion is a well-coached team,” Edmonds said. “They have great basketball players, great athletes and it’s always tough to play them.”
Clarion plays Ridgway for the third state playoff berth in Class AA at DuBois Area High School Friday at 7 p.m.