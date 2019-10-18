BROCKWAY — Getting over the hump proved to be just a little too much for the Brockway High School volleyball team as it fell to Redbank Valley in straight sets, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13, Thursday.
The Lady Rovers were able to keep things close in the early stages of the opening two sets before allowing things to get away from them.
Part of the reason Brockway stayed close, especially in the opening set, was their play at the net as they essentially went kill-for-kill with the Lady Bulldogs through the middle of the first.
Unfortunately, keeping up with that pace proved to be a little too much as Redbank Valley ultimately finished with a little more than three times the amount of kills as Brockway, outpacing them, 32-10.
The trio of seniors Taylor King, Becca Kunselman and junior Montana Hetrick spearheaded that charge as King led with nine kills while Montana followed with eight and Kunselman seven.
Most of those from King and Hetrick came in the opening two sets as Redbank Valley substituted frequently in the third.
Freshman Madison Marzullo led Brockway with five kills while junior Mikayla Grieneisen had four.
The majority of Marzullo’s kills came early in the first with things still in doubt.
Neither team could get anything going against the other as they combined for 11 kills during the first 14 points of the set.
Marzullo’s third, and final, of the first set, came to tie things at 7-7 and give Brockway the serve.
Ciara Morelli gave the Lady Rovers a lead with a point from the service line before Redbank Valley got the serve back along with an 8-8 tie.
From there, Hetrick took over at the service line instead of the net, rolling off eight-straight points, including two aces, to open up a big 16-8 advantage.
While Brockway did get a few more points the rest of the way, the momentum had clearly shifted as the Lady Bulldogs went on to take the first set, 25-13.
The Lady Rovers didn’t get the same play at the net in the second, but still ended up in much the same place as they again worked things to an 8-8 tie.
However, as in the first set, things started to come apart after that as Redbank Valley slowly pulled away.
This time it was the play at the net that made the difference down the stretch as the Lady Bulldogs put down points on kills on seven of the final nine points to win, 25-14.
After that, it was all downhill in the final set as Redbank Valley opened with a 5-0 lead and put the margin into double digits fairly early before eventually taking home the 25-13 victory.
Brockway will now host Sheffield Monday before wrapping up their regular season on the road against DuBois Tuesday.